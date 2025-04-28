One of several vehicles with slashed tyres in Rotorua's CBD. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua police said they received multiple complaints.

A police spokeswoman said the exact number was not known as the reports were not yet in a centralised file.

She said the complaints were being made through different systems - including at the police station front counter, by calling 105 and online.

The Rotorua Daily Post counted 10 vehicles with all four tyres slashed and one with three tyres slashed.

None of the locals spoken to could understand why someone would do this.

The House of Eliott hairdressing owner Craig Eliott said he arrived at work on Monday to see people on the footpath on Pukuatua St who had discovered the vandalism.

“There’s about seven or eight cars that have been stabbed and most of them belong to residents of the apartments next door. Some of them are families and it’s deeply distressing for some of them.”

One of the car owners, who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retribution, said he normally parked his car on Pukuatua St after hours and his vehicle was usually fine.

He could not believe what he discovered.

“All four tyres are just popped. I’ve got insurance but it’s a hassle with the delay, waiting for a tow truck and trying to get to work.”

Another vehicle owner, who also did not want to be named, said his friend in the apartment alerted him.

“I’m really sad. It’s my only day off and I was planning to go outside and do something so it’s really annoying having to deal with all this.”

Fixing the mess

Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto Service manager Mohamad Safraz said a customer who had spent $2500 on four new tyres last weekend called this morning saying his new tyres had been slashed overnight.

Safraz said the customer asked if they could be covered under a warranty.

“I told him given it was vandalism, that’s a matter for their insurance companies.”

He said sometimes tyre punctures could be repaired if a nail or bolt entered the tread area, but usually when tyres were slashed with knives, the area was too wide to repair. Cuts on the sidewalls of tyres also could not be repaired, he said.

Rotorua Towing manager Colin Goodwin said he wondered if the vandalism had happened over two nights as they had been called on Sunday to collect a car with four slashed tyres.

He had three further callouts on Monday morning.

KM Motors part-owner Matt Ranchod said they had also had four callouts this morning to collect cars with slashed tyres.

He said they were working through insurance details with the owners and a visitor to Rotorua with a slashed rental car.

Rotorua Lakes Council destination development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston said the council’s CCTV system captured two individuals damaging the tyres.

He said anyone who believed their vehicle was affected was encouraged to report it to the police, who could request access to the CCTV footage under privacy legislation.

Gaston said parking wardens would not issue parking fines to those affected.

“We feel for those who were targeted and appreciate the community’s assistance as we work alongside the police to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

