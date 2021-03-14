Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua trainer/breeder Bill Pomare's horse Ocean Billy wins Auckland Cup

Kelly Makiha
By
4 mins to read
Bill and Suzi Pomare at the Auckland Cup on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Bill and Suzi Pomare at the Auckland Cup on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

"He's just one out the bag, a special type of horse."

That's how champion Rotorua part-owner, breeder and trainer Bill Pomare describes his five-year-old galloper Ocean Billy.

On Saturday the horse took out the $500,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post