Rotorua to learn more about controversial artist Theo Schoon in talk

Dr Damian Skinner is a art historian, writer and curator based in Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

People are being encouraged to make sure they don't miss out on an interesting talk about a controversial figure in the New Zealand art world.

Friends of Rotorua Museum are hosting a special talk about artist Theo Schoon by Dr Damian Skinner.

Damian is a Pākehā art historian, writer and curator based in Gisborne.

He is fascinated by the history of cross-cultural relationships between Māori and Pākehā in Aotearoa, and the unique insight that art and craft can provide into the past and the present.

He first wrote about the Dutch artist Theo Schoon for his masters thesis in the 1990s, and recently returned to this subject in Theo Schoon: A Biography (Massey University Press, 2018), and an exhibition called Theo Schoon: Split Level Viewfinder, co-curated with Aaron Lister at the City Gallery in Wellington.

Theo Schoon is a controversial figure in the New Zealand art world and Damian will give some insight into this complex character.

Damian will give a virtual tour of the Schoon exhibition at the City Gallery, which will be a good way to survey his life and work, as well as the challenges of dealing with a difficult and complex personality.

He will contrast the exhibition and the biography in the process, and what was involved in each case.

Friends of Rotorua museum co-president Janette Irvine says Theo Schoon is an important 20th century artist who spent most of his working life in New Zealand, and some of that time in Rotorua.

"He was born in Java to Dutch parents, educated in the Netherlands and moved to New Zealand in 1939. He is a multimedia artist who was very interested in Māori art."

She says Damian is an authority on Theo Schoon and his art.

"This is an unique opportunity to hear the story of Theo Schoon and have a virtual tour of the exhibition of the work of this important and controversial artist.

"We don't often get the opportunity to hear experts speak about important New Zealand identities and The Friends of Rotorua Museum Committee is very pleased to be able to bring Dr Damian Skinner from Gisborne for this event."

Tickets are available from the Rotorua Lakes Council Reception in Hinemaru St. Friends members $10, non-members $15. Get in quickly as numbers are limited.