Students' visual art excellence visits Rotorua in Top Art 2021 exhibition

Naiomi Stubbs and her portfolio, John Paul College. Photo / Supplied Top Art 2021

Naiomi Stubbs and her portfolio, John Paul College. Photo / Supplied Top Art 2021 090321maomistubbs.JPG Work from Scott Edwards' portfolio. Photo / Supplied Top Art 2021 100321scottedwardswork.JPG By Shauni James

There will be plenty of creativity and hard work from high school students to marvel at as the Top Art exhibition makes its annual visit to Rotorua.

And two local youth have their stunning work featured this year.

Rotorua Museum education lead Emma Liley says Top Art features some of New Zealand's top secondary school Visual Art portfolios, toured by New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

The exhibition includes up to 60 portfolios.

It was at Massey University in Wellington before being divided into two sections that tour the North and South Islands, visiting more than 30 schools, museums and

galleries throughout New Zealand between March and September.

"It gives people a chance see the work our talented youth are producing in schools in a variety of mediums - painting, photography, digital, sculpture, printmaking and design.

"It is exciting to see how creative the youth of New Zealand are."

Liley says Top Art provides motivation and gives students an understanding of what is required to achieve Excellence or Scholarship in Visual Art at NCEA Level 3.

"This year we are excited to have two Rotorua students displaying their work in Top Art.

"Scott Edwards (Rotorua Lakes High School) and Naiomi Stubbs (John Paul College) were selected for their exceptional portfolios.

"This year the exhibition is only open from March 23 to 26, so make sure you don't miss out."

Rotorua Museum Education team is accepting school bookings to view Top Art 2021. Please contact kristina.joyce@rotorualc.nz or phone (07) 351 7835.

The exhibition is available to view during library opening hours, except when closed by appointment for school groups.

The details

• What: Top Art 2021

• When: Tuesday, March 23 - Friday, March 26, 9am to 5pm

• Where: Rotorua Library Te Aka Mauri

• Free