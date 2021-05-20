Rotorua SPCA calling for new fosterers to open hearts and homes

SPCA adoption

The Rotorua SPCA is putting the call out for people who are willing to open their doors as loving foster carers to animals of all shapes and sizes.

Rotorua SPCA foster coordinator Karen Rolfe says the centre always needs more carers.

"They are our heroes. They give so much to the animals.

"It makes them so much more adoptable. They gain skills and it helps them to socialise as a young animal.

"Fostering means our animals have the experience they need to take to their forever homes. It allows us to have more successful adoptions".

"Kids love it. They play with them, entertain them and the animals start to form a bond with humans."

She says the focus for animals that come into the SPCA shelter, is to get them attended by a vet and, once healthy, get them into a foster home.

"I can have up to 200 cats and kittens in foster during the summer. Fosterers are fantastic, without them we wouldn't be able to save as many animals as we do."

Rolfe says having more foster carers jump on board will also help current fosterers to take a break.

Some fosterers are taking a mother cat with six kittens at a time, whereas if there were more she could lessen that to three kittens per person.

"We've had a few people in the past say they can foster for two weeks, but it's not long enough."

She says that ideally animals stay with their foster homes until they are desexed and ready to be homed.

Rotorua SPCA foster co-ordinator Karen Rolfe with one of the many kittens they are looking after. Photo / Andrew Warner

Centre manager Vivien Moore says it's important for the SPCA to have foster carers help enable animals to have a fantastic start to life and get used to a family environment in a loving home.

She says the SPCA has been very busy.

"We used to quieten down about April and now we are just having kittens right through. I don't think we've had a day recently where kittens haven't come through the doors."

Vivien says the community supports the Rotorua SPCA really well.

"I'm sure there are more people out there who would like to foster. It's a great way to help teach kids how to behave with an animal.

"We would also like to thank all of our current fosterers who do such an amazing job for the animals."



People can apply online to be a foster family, and Rolfe will get in touch with them to find out what they are looking for and their availability.

She will then come to the property to look and a chat through the process, and is there to help fosterers every step of the way, and provide advice and guidance.

Everything is provided, such as food, bedding, litter, and vet costs.

For more information, email info.rotorua@spca.nz.