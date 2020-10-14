SPCA Cupcake Day needs keen Rotorua bakers to don their aprons

SPCA's Cupcake Day is coming up on November 2. Photo / SPCA

Kiwi home bakers are being called upon to roll up their sleeves and get behind the annual SPCA Cupcake Day fundraiser on November 2.

Rotorua SPCA is looking for local bakers to participate by baking and holding their own cupcake sale.

Rotorua centre manager Sue Kinsella says getting involved includes baking and decorating cupcakes and selling them.

This can be an office event or a school bake sale, whatever suits people's situation, she says.

"It's a bit of fun in what has been a dark year. Children especially love it and it can be used as a conversation starter with them about what animals need.

"Decorating cupcakes to benefit animals who don't have an owner or a home is a fun way for families to speak with their children about animal needs, and to raise awareness that all animals need to be treated well and with love."

Sue says the Rotorua SPCA relies on the generosity of the community to support it through fundraisers such as Cupcake Day, as it gets very little government funding to do the work that it does.

"The money raised by Cupcake Day goes towards caring for the animals who come into our shelters. They all need vaccinations, vet health checks, desexing costs etc, prior to becoming ready for adoption, so every donation counts."

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen says recent events have taken a big bite out of the charity, but this is something tangible that supporters could do to help.

"Baking a dozen cupcakes and fundraising is a small act of kindness that has a big impact and we are so grateful to all the animal lovers who bake so passionately for a wonderful cause.

"Every year, home bakers outdo themselves and we can't wait to see what amazing flavoured cupcakes and impressive decorated creations are whipped up this year."

Cupcake Day is the last major fundraising event of the year for SPCA. Last year saw 1092 home bakers get involved, and 641 businesses.

After registering, participants will receive plenty of ideas, recipes, inspiration and tips to make each event special.

Share photos on SPCA's Facebook page at @RoyalNZSPCA and on Instagram at @spcanz using the hashtag #SPCACupcakeDay and #BakeaDifference.

The details

- SPCA Cupcake Day Fundraiser

- Monday, November 2

- Supporters can sign up any time before then. For registration head to www.spca.nz/spcacupcakeday