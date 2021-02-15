Rotorua encouraged to support SPCA appeal to help animals in need

The SPCA Annual Appeal 2021 is approaching.

Those wanting to make a difference for the lives of our furry, four-legged and even feathered friends have the opportunity to do so next month.

The SPCA Annual Appeal 2021 is approaching and SPCA will be collecting across New Zealand during the first week of March, including here in Rotorua.

Rotorua centre manager Vivien Moore says the local SPCA is so grateful for all the support it gets from the Rotorua community on a regular basis.

She says for this year's appeal they do need more volunteers to sign up to help.

"We will be collecting at the Rotorua Night Market on March 4, and are encouraging volunteers to come along in an animal onesie for a bit of fun.

"People can volunteer through our website. We also love donations! For donations people can either come see us at the night market or donate via the website."

Vivien says donations help them rescue animals, give them love, care, provide a warm bed, give them critical medicine and veterinary support, and help them find new homes.

"With just 5 per cent government funding, we really do rely upon the generosity of our community to continue our life-saving work."

She says the centre is hoping the busy season will slow down.

"We have certainly been kept on our toes over the summer months. Our de-sexing and microchipping campaigns have been a great success, which is really encouraging for the future."

Anyone who would like to find out more can check the centre's Facebook page.

"We will announce the start of the next campaign in the near future.

"We have been very busy, and still have plenty of kittens looking for loving forever homes.

"We do get a lot of kittens through the doors, and also a wide range of animals who need help.

"The amazing team of staff, volunteers and foster families work really hard to provide love and care to them all."

Vivien says there will also be an SPCA Dog walk coming up as part of the Rotorua Walking Festival on Saturday, March 20.

"Bring your four-legged friend for some exercise and socialisation."

She says a huge thank you to the whole community for its continuing support.

"We are always looking for regular volunteers so please enquire through the website if you are able to help out for a few hours each week, or by providing a loving foster or forever home to animals in need."

For more information and to sign up for the appeal, go to www.spca.nz.