Busy time of year for Rotorua SPCA looking after animals in need

It's currently a busy time of year for SPCA with kitten season. Photo / Supplied

A $10 cat desexing campaign is being credited for fewer litters of kittens being dumped at the Rotorua SPCA - but the centre has still been kept on its toes looking after animals in need.

Kitten season usually runs from spring with the peak in summer and often lasts right into June.

SPCA Rotorua centre manager Sue Kinsella said demand so far this summer had been similar to previous years.

"There are still a lot of animals being mistreated and neglected or not desexed, causing unwanted litters being produced."

She said the centre had fewer litters of unowned kittens dumped at its door, which it thought was due to the desexing campaigns it ran throughout the year.

"The more pets desexed, the less unwanted litters being produced. Unfortunately, there are still some animals being dumped or left to fend for themselves.

"Our current cat desexing campaign is only $10 per cat, so there is no excuse not to take the opportunity to do the right thing by your pet."

Kinsella said due to the cluster of public holidays there were a few emergency callouts for vets on days they would usually not be working, but this happens every year.

When asked if there were any messages or reminders to give the community, the message was clear - "Desex your pet".

Kinsella said the centre was always looking for foster carers, and people could apply through its website.

"Our animals would love to come and stay at your house while they are growing and developing."

She thanked all who had supported the Rotorua SPCA throughout the past year.

"With lockdowns and pandemic-related worries taking a heavy toll on New Zealanders it is lovely to know our community still cares about animal welfare and is willing to help out in any way they can, be it fostering, volunteering or adopting from us."

In spring the SPCA reported it had seen an increase in reports up and down the country relating to dogs being left in hot cars.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen had said, "Opening the windows slightly has very little effect. It's imperative that people don't leave dogs unattended in a car at any time of the day and if the purpose of the trip is not to take your dog somewhere, please leave your dog at home."

A normal dog's body temperature is about 38.5C. Dogs only sweat a small amount through their paws and rely on panting to cool down.

A dog can withstand a body temperature of 41C for a short amount of time but will quickly suffer in stifling heat.

"Just like their owners, heat stroke is a serious condition for dogs with mortality rates between 39 and 50 per cent. Young, overweight or elderly animals, or those with short muzzles or thick, dark-coloured coats are most at risk of overheating," Midgen said.

Dog owners could face a $300 fine for leaving a dog in a hot car.

If a member of the public finds a dog suffering from heat stroke, SPCA has some advice:

• Move the dog into shade or an air-conditioned car

• Offer the dog a small amount of lukewarm water to drink

• Spray or soak dog's neck, abdomen and inner thighs in lukewarm water

• Use cool but not cold water (do not use ice)

• Take them to a vet ASAP

• And if anyone spots a dog in distress locked in a car, don't hesitate to call the police or local SPCA immediately. Do not smash the window as this puts you both at risk.