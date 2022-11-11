Launch of the Daily Post Christmas appeal 2022

Rotorua's Salvation Army has experienced an 89 per cent surge in demand for food as the soaring cost of living forces some people out of their homes and pushes others to their "financial limits".

The figures come as the Rotorua Daily Post, in combination with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, launches its annual Christmas appeal today to raise food and money for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank.

The Daily Post appeal aims to raise money and food for the food bank from now until December 23, to help the Salvation Army continue its work through the Christmas period and into 2023.

Latest figures show that within the first 10 months of this year, the Salvation Army provided kai to the value of $87,000 to those in need compared to $46,000 in 2019 prior to Covid — a rise of about 89 per cent.

The appeal comes as the latest Stats NZ figures revealed the annual food price increase reached a 14-year high of 10.1 per cent.

Fruit and vegetable prices increased by 17 per cent in a year.

"This was the highest annual increase since November 2008," Stats NZ consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

Compared with October last year, grocery food prices were up 9.7 per cent.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 10 per cent. And non-alcoholic beverage prices surged by 8.7 per cent.

Trade Me rental figures show the median rent in Rotorua jumped from $500 in September last year to $545 in July this year.

Last year, the Rotorua Salvation Army provided 300 Christmas hampers and aims to do the same again this year.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Hana Seddon said the appeal gave the local community the opportunity to give practical, tangible support that could be passed on to the people who needed it the most.

"We are blessed to be at the frontline, but we can't do it without the generosity of our community."

Seddon said kai was an important part of families gathering and being able to enjoy Christmas celebrations.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Hana Seddon is ready for this year's appeal. Photo / Andrew Warner

"There can be a lot of pressure and expectations piling on at Christmas time, creating tensions and frustrations," she said.

"Being able to provide gifts and food can take so much pressure off people who are just trying to stay afloat."

Rotorua Salvation Army's support was confidential and given "with aroha on behalf of a community that cares". The Salvation Army celebrates 125 years in Rotorua this year.

Seddon said there were many different factors contributing to the increase in need.

"[The] rising cost of living has pushed many to their financial limits and there has been no room for putting away a little for Christmas," she said.

"Accommodation costs have risen, but the accommodation supplement still has a ceiling that doesn't cover the increase. Money to cover that and other costs is now cutting straight into people's food budgets."

She said many people had not been able to keep their tenancies and have ended up in emergency housing or other forms of supported accommodation.

"People in temporary accommodation haven't got access to the same resources and have to cook in microwaves and electric fry pans, unable to get the benefit of bulk buying as they don't have access to safe storage when in small rooms or shared facilities."

Seddon said people were also still trying to recover from two years in a Covid-19 pandemic.

Some people struggled with mental health and others with addiction or substance dependency as a way of coping with stressful living situations. Others simply did not have financial capability or money management skills. There was also "an emerging generation who have not received traditional cooking skills".

Seddon said food for 300 Christmas dinners – especially meat, fruit, vegetables, and special Christmas treats - was always welcome, along with non-perishable items, vegetable seeds, seedlings, and containers.

The appeal would also welcome gifts for children of all ages and financial donations to give the Salvation Army the ability to buy things it did not have, she said.

It was requested that gifts be brought in unwrapped, so parents could be provided with wrapping paper to get the special feeling of wrapping them up themselves.

Last year's appeal saw the total value of donations come in at $65,792.10. The value was an almost even split of goods and money.

After its roaring success last year, another Fill the Bus event will take place on Wednesday, December 7.

The bus will travel around the city so locals can fill it with canned and non-perishable goods. The schedule is yet to be confirmed.

Last year, the community donated 6597 cans and food items valued at $13,194 through the Fill the Bus campaign.

Westbrook School pupils were excited to be part of last year's The Hits Fill the Bus for the appeal. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis said the appeal was crucial in supporting families struggling to put food on the table.

"People are continuing to do it tough, especially after the last couple of years with Covid-19.

"Each year we do this appeal, the people of Rotorua give so generously and it is very much appreciated.

"Now it's time to help again, either with a can or two of food, or a little bit of money.

"A small contribution can help make a big difference."

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said the Salvation Army was an important and generous community group that provided essential support in times of need.

"We're incredibly lucky to have volunteers like them working within our community, but they can't do it alone," she said.

"This year I call on the community to support the Christmas appeal and help those who may otherwise go without."

She said, for many people, Christmas was a time to celebrate and enjoy great feasts with family.

"However, now more than ever we have a growing portion of our community who are under great financial stress.

"The work of the Salvation Army Foodbank ensures that those families don't miss out and are able to experience the happiness and joy of a full stomach over Christmas.

"I strongly encourage our generous community of Rotorua to show compassion, and the manaakitanga we are so well known for, by donating non-perishable food to the appeal this Christmas. Big or small, every donation will make a difference.

"As always, Rotorua Lakes Council will be supporting the appeal and I encourage other local businesses to do the same."