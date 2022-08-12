Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Huge shortfall for charities as donations dwindle and cost of living bites

5 minutes to read
Rotorua Community Hospice is facing a $1 million shortfall this year. Photo/ Andrew Warner.

Rotorua Community Hospice is facing a $1 million shortfall this year. Photo/ Andrew Warner.

Rotorua Daily Post

Donations to Bay of Plenty charities are dwindling as the cost of living hits family budgets.

Rotorua Community Hospice is facing a $1 million shortfall this year - and it is not the only one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.