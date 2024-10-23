When Anastasia Rickard was a little girl, her great-grand aunt gave her a butterfly pendant just before she died from breast cancer.
It was that moment and that necklace that inspired the now 34-year-old Rotorua accessory designer to make her own pink and black butterfly costume to wear at tonight’s Pink Walk in Rotorua, a fundraiser organised by the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust.
Hundreds of people dressed in pink costumes came together for the annual event, which started at the Village Green and saw registered participants walk a 3.4km loop of the city’s newly developed lakefront and the Government Gardens.
Last year’s event raised $12,000 for the trust and it is hoped this year’s tally, which should be known in a couple of days, will top that.
Alongside husband Mati, the Tamasevichs said they liked to take part in the walk to remember Mati’s sister, who died in 2011 from breast cancer.
Ngongotahā volunteer firefighter Lance Taylor completed the walk in his full self-contained breathing apparatus.
As he ripped off his mask at the finish line, the hot and bothered volunteer of 24 years managed to tell the Rotorua Daily Post he chose to do the walk in his full suit because it doubled as a good cardio workout.
For the women who are part of the commercial team at Rotorua’s Red Stag, taking part in the Pink Walk had become an annual outing for at least the past five years.
Karen Rangihuna, along with colleagues Shelley Fleming, Rebecca Manahi, Sue Norris and Anupama Vashishth, said it was a fantastic event to take part in.
“At this time of year we like to think we work at Pink Stag,” Rangihuna said.
The Hits announcer Paul Hickey said it was a fantastic turnout for a wonderful event.
“It’s an event I haven’t been involved with for a few years so it was extra special to be part of it again with the trust. We were able to share some special memories and moments with those who took part.”
Trust chairwoman Gayle Rattigan said all funds raised remained in Rotorua and helped those going through breast cancer in many different ways, including support groups.
“Sometimes it could simply be helping them with petrol to get to their next appointment or even just with food,” she said.