For Rickard, it was a time to be part of the event and remember her great-grand aunt.

“The pendant is what’s inspired me to create this look so I can feel closer to her and all the people who have passed away from breast cancer.”

Image 1 of 25 : A group from the Makoha Rest Home at the Pink Walk on Wednesday. Photo / Laura Smith�

First back from the walk was Christine Tomasevich who rounded off her estimated eighth Pink Walk.

With 15 Rotorua Marathons under her belt, it was no surprise she sailed in under the inflatable pink arches as the first walker home – earning herself a spot prize for her effort.

Christine Tomasevich was first to finish the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust‘s Pink Walk. Photo / Laura Smith

Alongside husband Mati, the Tamasevichs said they liked to take part in the walk to remember Mati’s sister, who died in 2011 from breast cancer.

Ngongotahā volunteer firefighter Lance Taylor completed the walk in his full self-contained breathing apparatus.

As he ripped off his mask at the finish line, the hot and bothered volunteer of 24 years managed to tell the Rotorua Daily Post he chose to do the walk in his full suit because it doubled as a good cardio workout.

Firefighter Lance Taylor at the finish line of the Pink Walk. Photo / Laura Smith

For the women who are part of the commercial team at Rotorua’s Red Stag, taking part in the Pink Walk had become an annual outing for at least the past five years.

Karen Rangihuna, along with colleagues Shelley Fleming, Rebecca Manahi, Sue Norris and Anupama Vashishth, said it was a fantastic event to take part in.

“At this time of year we like to think we work at Pink Stag,” Rangihuna said.

The Hits announcer Paul Hickey said it was a fantastic turnout for a wonderful event.

The Hits Rotorua host Paul Hickey praised the turnout for the annual fundraiser. Photo / Laura Smith

“It’s an event I haven’t been involved with for a few years so it was extra special to be part of it again with the trust. We were able to share some special memories and moments with those who took part.”

Trust chairwoman Gayle Rattigan said all funds raised remained in Rotorua and helped those going through breast cancer in many different ways, including support groups.

“Sometimes it could simply be helping them with petrol to get to their next appointment or even just with food,” she said.

