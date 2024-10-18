The Topp Twins - Lynda and twin sister Dame Jools Topp - are household names in the New Zealand entertainment industry. They are known for their yodelling comedic ways and alter egos Camp Mother, Camp Leader, Ken and Ken and the Gingham Sisters.

Jools was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and Lynda revealed in 2022 she also had breast cancer.

Lynda was in Rotorua at the weekend as a guest judge for the New Zealand Country Music Entertainer of the Year Awards.

While the Auckland resident was not coming back for Rotorua’s Pink Walk, she encouraged locals to register and take part.

She said enjoying events like the Pink Walk were crucial for those going through cancer because having a positive mindset was key.

“The one thing we hate is when people say they are losing their battle with cancer. If you think of it as a battle, life will be a battle. But I am living my life every day. We have a different attitude about it, it makes it easier.”

So much so, Lynda likes to think she doesn’t even have cancer.

“I am hoping my cancer is gone.”

The Topp Twins photographed together while Dame Lynda Topp (right) was going through cancer treatment. Photo / NZME

She’s been through chemotherapy and had a double mastectomy. As far as she and her doctors are concerned, unless something else crops up, the cancer is gone.

She said she had never been sick from cancer, only from cancer treatment, and one of the difficult side effects of chemotherapy was permanent nerve damage – neuropathy – in her feet.

Going for a walk is now one of her greatest joys.

“The best thing for me is keeping my feet cool. Going down for a walk to the river is my happy place.”

Lynda lives with her sister on her farm in West Auckland as she said, unfortunately, Jools’ cancer had metastasised – meaning the cancer had spread to other parts of her body, including her neck and ribs.

But being the eternal optimist, Lynda said her sister’s cancer wasn’t in any vital organs.

“My mum is 94 years old and when we ring her she says, ‘how is your health?’ and we say ‘we are good Mum’ and she replies, ‘good, you can’t kill a weed’. There are good genes in the family. We like to think we will last as long as our mum.”

What you need to know about Rotorua’s Pink Walk

Organised by the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust, the event is a major fundraiser for the year that supports those with breast cancer in Rotorua.

Proceeds from registration and sponsorship help to fund education and support services throughout the city.

Registrations are open online and close at 8pm on Tuesday.People can also register on Wednesday evening at the Village Green, where the walk starts.

The walk is a 3.4km loop that takes in the Government Gardens.

Registrations cost $10 for those aged 13 and older. There is an option on the trust’s website to make a donation if you’re unable to take part in the walk.

There are prizes for the best-dressed adult, child, family, community group and workplace. Other prize categories included the best bra, most zany outfit and the business with the most participants.

Trust treasurer Kim Shearer said last year’s event raised $12,000.

“We were rapt with that effort because it was a bit of a drizzly night but this year the weather is looking to be better.”

She said it was a great opportunity for locals to experience Rotorua’s newly developed Lakefront while raising money for a great cause.

“The Lakefront is such an asset to us all now. We make this a fun night out with a bonus of raising funds for as many women as we can.”

The details

What: Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust’s Pink Walk

When: Wednesday - entertainment from 5pm, walk departs 6pm, prizegiving 6.50pm.

Where: The Village Green, Rotorua Lakefront

Register: Online until 8pm Tuesday, or on the day from 4.30-5.45pm

Cost: $10 for those aged 13 and older, $2 koha for children.

More info: rotoruabreastcancertrust.co.nz/pinkwalk/.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.