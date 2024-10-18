Dame Lynda Topp at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua at the weekend. Photo / Kelly Makiha
In just a few days, Rotorua’s Lakefront will be a sea of pink as hundreds of locals get dressed in their wildest costumes to raise funds as part of the annual Pink Walk. Senior journalist Kelly Makiha catches up with Dame Lynda Topp of Topp Twins fame who talks about why the Pink Walk isimportant – and why having cancer shouldn’t be described as a battle.
Going for a walk is one of the most beautiful things you can do in New Zealand, according to iconic Kiwi entertainer Dame Lynda Topp.
So when you’re signing up for the Pink Walk - being held in Rotorua on Wednesday next week - Lynda says it shows you are getting on with life in a positive way.
“You are walking for the people who are well and happy. Then there’s people who can’t go for a walk, so they are walking for them as well, so it’s a nice thing to do.”
The Topp Twins - Lynda and twin sister Dame Jools Topp - are household names in the New Zealand entertainment industry. They are known for their yodelling comedic ways and alter egos Camp Mother, Camp Leader, Ken and Ken and the Gingham Sisters.
Jools was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and Lynda revealed in 2022 she also had breast cancer.
She said enjoying events like the Pink Walk were crucial for those going through cancer because having a positive mindset was key.
“The one thing we hate is when people say they are losing their battle with cancer. If you think of it as a battle, life will be a battle. But I am living my life every day. We have a different attitude about it, it makes it easier.”
So much so, Lynda likes to think she doesn’t even have cancer.
“I am hoping my cancer is gone.”
She’s been through chemotherapy and had a double mastectomy. As far as she and her doctors are concerned, unless something else crops up, the cancer is gone.
She said she had never been sick from cancer, only from cancer treatment, and one of the difficult side effects of chemotherapy was permanent nerve damage – neuropathy – in her feet.
Going for a walk is now one of her greatest joys.
“The best thing for me is keeping my feet cool. Going down for a walk to the river is my happy place.”
Lynda lives with her sister on her farm in West Auckland as she said, unfortunately, Jools’ cancer had metastasised – meaning the cancer had spread to other parts of her body, including her neck and ribs.
But being the eternal optimist, Lynda said her sister’s cancer wasn’t in any vital organs.
“My mum is 94 years old and when we ring her she says, ‘how is your health?’ and we say ‘we are good Mum’ and she replies, ‘good, you can’t kill a weed’. There are good genes in the family. We like to think we will last as long as our mum.”
What you need to know about Rotorua’s Pink Walk
Organised by the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust, the event is a major fundraiser for the year that supports those with breast cancer in Rotorua.
Proceeds from registration and sponsorship help to fund education and support services throughout the city.
Registrations are open online and close at 8pm on Tuesday.People can also register on Wednesday evening at the Village Green, where the walk starts.
The walk is a 3.4km loop that takes in the Government Gardens.
Registrations cost $10 for those aged 13 and older. There is an option on the trust’s website to make a donation if you’re unable to take part in the walk.