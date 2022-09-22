Hounds and their owners in Rotorua during last year's Global Greyhound Walk. Photo / Supplied

The Whakarewarewa Forest's Mokopuna track will be the "red carpet" for Rotorua sighthounds and their owners this weekend.

Greyhounds as Pets is one of the retired greyhound adoption charities in New Zealand, and one of its annual events is to take part in the Global Greyhound Walk.

Rotorua's 2022 walk will be on Sunday, 10am, meeting at the Visitors' Centre in the Redwood Forest.

Last year more than 7500 hounds in 343 walking groups in 27 countries all walked on the same day. New Zealand had more than 500 sighthounds across the country take part.

Alison Anderson, Rotorua GAP co-ordinator, says Rotorua is a small centre for GAP, and were represented in last year's walk by eight hounds and their owners.

This year her goal is to increase participation to 10-15 hounds, and to raise awareness of the charity to create more interest in greyhound adoption within Rotorua.

She says this year's colour theme for the global walk is red and participants are encouraged to dress themselves and their hounds. The Mokopuna Track at Whakarewarewa Forest will be their "red carpet".

Alison says GAP works to rehome and get greyhounds used to home life after racing. It rehomes an average of 500 greyhounds a year.

She says the Rotorua centre has an informal walk for greyhounds once a month, and takes part in the Global Greyhound Walk each year.

Alison says greyhounds make wonderful pets, and retired greyhounds are easy to look after and are "professional couch potatoes".

"They are loving, and with the rehoming programme you are matched to your hound.

"I live independently. My dog Millie came to me as being timid and shy. We have got on wonderfully."

Alison encourages people to visit the Greyhounds as Pets website for more information - greyhoundsaspets.org.nz.

The details

- What: Great Global Greyhound Walk in Rotorua

- When: Sunday, September 25, 10am

- Where: Meet at the Redwood Visitor Centre

- Free