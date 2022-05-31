Pukehangi resident Rebecca Brake inspects the damage in her garage the day after it flooded. Photo / Ben Fraser

One month after buying their new house, one Rotorua family are searching for a place to live after floodwaters swept through their home.

Another resident has described the "frightening" moment they found their home was flooded during Monday's deluge.

Rotorua suffered heavy rainfall over 12 hours on Monday, with a significant amount falling in a short window of

time.

Rivers and streams rose quickly and streets became flooded, causing havoc during the busy

school-pick-up

time.

But not all residents were able to seek shelter indoors as they found their homes inundated by floodwater.

A pool of water on and under a children's art table, the smell of damp earth and water-filled pockets in wallpaper are the things Pukehangi resident Rebecca Brake is dealing with in her flood-damaged home.

Floodwater swept through their home on Monday afternoon, leaving behind sodden floors, walls, ceilings and belongings.

Brake arrived home after picking her three children up from three different schools to find Fire and Emergency crews pumping water from their neighbour's house.

She opened her door to waterfalls flowing from her walls and ceiling and muddy water in her new home.

"It was like a dirty river had run through the whole house."

The fire crews assessed the situation and told her it was "too far gone" to do anything. She was told to call her insurance company and the power was turned off.

"We never anticipated this happening."

She said she was "just gutted" but said the family were lucky their sentimental items were placed high up.

"It's just a house. The issue is finding somewhere to live while it gets repaired."

Her insurance company was visiting the house yesterday but she imagined it would take months for the damage to be fixed.

"I don't know where to start."

A few minutes up the road, Bell Rd resident Janet Rewita described how frightened she was when the water came rushing into her property with a "whoosh".

It was the fourth time in six years her rental had been flooded, and the experience had left her stressed.

Floodwater came "gushing from the houses behind", which backed on to a reserve with a stream flowing through it.

Her lawn turned into a pool and her garage was swamped. The water depth in a ground-level room had been up to her knees before it was pumped out.

She was home when the rain started, and she had a feeling "the rain wouldn't stop, and it was hard".

Rewita said she couldn't do anything. Her grandson worked to get things out of the rooms affected.

She said her property was the lowest in the street and therefore one of the worst-hit.

"It was shocking."

According to MetService, in the 12 hours to 4pm, 87.7mm of rain fell, with 112.2mm coming down in 24 hours. The biggest downpour was between 2pm and 3pm when 20.9mm fell.

It was the wettest midnight to midnight 24 hours in the area this year, according to MetService.