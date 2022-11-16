Launch of the Daily Post Christmas appeal 2022

Running onto a Cityride bus with armfuls of canned goods while being cheered on by costumed locals has become a Christmas tradition for many schoolchildren in Rotorua.

For Rotorua Primary School, Otonga School and Ngongotahā School students in particular, Fill the Bus has become an annual highlight.

These three schools have participated annually in The Hits Fill the Bus, a one-day event that takes place as part of The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

The six-week appeal, run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, calls for people to donate what money or food items they can afford to the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank ahead of Christmas each year.

Rotorua Primary School principal Fred Whata. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Primary School principal Fred Whata said the Christmas appeal and Fill the Bus had become a "highlight" of his students' years.

"My favourite part is seeing the joy on every student's face when the bus and [The Hits presenter] Paul Hickey and his team drive in. The kids really enjoy that."

Whata said his school had been collecting donations for the appeal for the last four years.

"We start [collecting donations] about two months before the Fill the Bus date," Whata said.

"The students bring cans and non-perishable foods, given that that's an ever-growing crisis."

Whata said he hoped his students would "carry on" what they learned from donating to the foodbank into their adult lives.

"I hope they learn to serve and be of service to our community - that you can choose to give to others in need even if something in your life isn't going to plan.

"That there is always an opportunity to give back, to help those in society who don't have what they need."

Otonga School principal Gareth Cunliffe said his students enjoyed bringing cans into reception.

"Our student leaders like putting the food on to the bus and the action that goes with it.

"It is always a lot of fun when characters jump out of the bus."

Cunliffe said Otonga School had been consistently supporting the appeal "for a number of years".

"We regularly post reminders on our school Facebook page and SeeSaw platform. We also make sure that there are reminders in the weekly newsletter."

Cunliffe said participating in the appeal built a sense of community.

"It teaches the students to give. I will encourage all of our people to get behind this initiative, as it encourages our children to share.

"It also teaches our students and families to have empathy by helping out where we can - that there are people in our community who we need to be reaching out to."

Ngongotaha Primary School principal Craig McFadyen. Photo / NZME

Ngongotahā School principal Craig McFadyen said his school community had been supporting the appeal for as long as he could remember.

"It has just become an annual part of our school calendar.

"Over the years, we've tried lots of different approaches to fundraise and get donations. Dress-up days; discos always add a bit of fun to the event."

However, McFadyen said in the supportive Ngongotahā community, the simple approach worked, too.

"Asking for a can of food or non-perishable food item is enough, and our wonderful families are always happy to oblige."

McFadyen said his students always looked forward to the big green bus arriving.

"Many of our little ones peer through the fence as the cans are loaded on."

McFadyen said there were two main reasons for the school to support the Christmas appeal.

"Firstly, there genuinely are people out there who are struggling, especially at this time of year. I believe it is our responsibility to help others wherever we can," McFadyen said.

"Also, we are trying to develop our students into well-rounded, kind, caring, responsible citizens.

"Activities like the appeal help us to teach our tamariki these traits in a real-life context."