The City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band lead the Rotorua Christmas Parade in 2020. Photo / NZME

The City of Rotorua Highland Pipe Band lead the Rotorua Christmas Parade in 2020. Photo / NZME

Community groups, schools, workplaces are being encouraged to embrace the festive spirit and register their float or group in the Rotorua Christmas Parade.

This year's Christmas parade will be on December 10 at 10am, leaving from the Energy Event Centre, up Queens Drive and Arawa St, turning around at Rangiuru St, and returning to the Government Gardens.

Organiser Alia Branson says there is no set theme for the parade this year - "We just want to see your festive fun."

She says there is no fee to enter a float or walking/dancing group online, but they do ask that people put effort into making their entry amazing, festive and fun for children to enjoy.

"We get between 5000 to 10,000 people enjoying the parade. Entering is a great way to thank the community for their support during the year."

Last year's parade had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time, and Alia says it is so good to be back into some of the annual traditions again.

"I always enjoy how excited the children get when they see the floats going by. They love seeing characters, designs and people they recognise go by.

"The community groups who volunteer their time to enter are so passionate and giving of their time. It's a wonderful way to kick-start the festive season."

Creativity shows in the 2020 Christmas Parade floats. Photo / NZME

She says a massive thank you to everyone who comes together to make the event possible.

A community organisation that has already entered is the Rotorua Multicultural Council.

Administrator Leidy Monsalves says the Rotorua Multicultural Council is planning a Parade of Nations for this year's Rotorua Christmas Parade.

"We encourage all the migrant communities in Rotorua to be part of this event, where they can wear their traditional costume or clothes in the colours of their home country's flag.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this great family event."

- People can register to enter a float or walking/dancing group online at rotoruachristmas.co.nz.

The details

- What: Rotorua Christmas Parade 2022

- When: Saturday, December 10, 10am

- Where: Government Gardens

- Free