It's the biggest day of our Christmas Appeal - The Hits Fill the Bus day in Rotorua!

Join us for live coverage of Fill the Bus Day collecting non-perishable items for the Salvation Army

See below for stop-off points where the public can donate

8.10am: The bus has pulled into Westend New World.

Let’s meet our driver for the day!

Anita Williams has been driving for CityRide for about a year and a half and said she was excited to find out she would be driving for the day.

”They told me yesterday and I thought how cool. My whole family are blown away by it. The Wellington daughters rang up all excited.”

Williams said Fill the Bus was about the same things as Christmas.

”Giving and family. So I’m looking forward to seeing people give from the heart and the happiness of filling the bus up.”

Fill the Bus driver Anita William.

7.40am: The bus is at the Redwood Centre with the next stop Westend New World before 8am.

7.36am: Today’s first donation came in just as our CityRide bus pulled into the Redwood shopping centre.

Bryn Parry said he was on his way out the door on his way to the gym when his wife Julz stopped him.

”She gave me a bag of cans and told me to give it to the bus at the shopping centre. I’m glad she did.”

7.30am: The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey introduces the day!

Earlier:

The biggest day of our Christmas Appeal is here- it’s The Hits Fill the Bus day in Rotorua!

Join us for live coverage while we follow a CityRide bus across Rotorua as it calls on businesses, schools and the public to donate food items to the Salvation Army Rotorua’s foodbank ahead of Christmas for The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM’s campaign.

Fill the Bus is part of the six-week Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal to help stock the foodbank’s shelves through the holidays and into 2024.

Fill the Bus.

The Hits Rotorua presenter Paul Hickey will be on the bus all day from 7am until 6pm on Wednesday and presenting his radio show live from 9am to 3pm, chatting to the locals who make donations at the designated public stop-offs.

In 2022, the appeal raised $76,500 worth of donations as the soaring cost of living forced some people out of their homes and pushed others to their financial limits.

Of that, 10,041 items, collectively worth over $25,000, were collected during the Fill the Bus campaign.

This year, the appeal hopes to raise even more, lending a hand to those turning to the foodbank for help, including people with jobs and mortgages struggling to feed their families.