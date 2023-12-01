The annual appeal, in conjunction with The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, supports the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank. Corps officer Hana Seddon talks about the power of giving.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas appeal has raised $27,892 in three weeks for the Salvation Army foodbank.

Supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal runs until December 23 and aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves and assist the Salvation Army with its work through the Christmas period and into 2024.

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon said she was awed by the support so far.

“We have just three weeks left to reach our target,” Seddon said.

“We’re over a third of the way there and encouraged by what we have received but we still have a long way to go and would love your help to get there.”

In 2022, the appeal raised $76,500 worth of donations as the soaring cost of living forced some people out of their homes and pushed others to their financial limits.

This year the appeal hopes to raise even more, lending a hand to those turning to the foodbank for help, including people with jobs and mortgages struggling to feed their families.

The Salvation Army Rotorua provided 3346 kai parcels between January and November, four times what was provided in the same period last year.

Today marks three weeks since the appeal began. With another three weeks to go, Seddon encouraged the people of Rotorua to continue to support the foodbank.

“Along with many other great organisations and churches, our team has worked really hard throughout the year trying to ease to burden that some are carrying,” Seddon said.

“We’ve seen a fourfold increase in kai support this year overall and this Christmas we want to be prepared to give that extra tautoko for anyone who needs it.”

Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal events this week:

Tuesday, December 5

Swap a can for a coffee at Scope Cafe’s donation drive

Wednesday, December 6

Donate to Fill the Bus at any of these public donation drop-off spots: