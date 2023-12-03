Giving back will be rewarded with fun at Zorb Rotorua on December 11, as residents have the chance to swap foodbank donations for a ride.

Since 2017, Zorb’s can-for-a-ride day has collected donations for the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

Supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal runs until December 23 and aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves and assist the Salvation Army with its work through the Christmas period and into 2024.

In 2022, the appeal raised $76,500 worth of donations as the soaring cost of living forced some people out of their homes and pushed others to their financial limits.

This year, the appeal hopes to raise even more, lending a hand to those turning to the foodbank for help, including people with jobs and mortgages struggling to feed their families.

Zorb Rotorua crew member Leah Walker said the can-for-a-ride locals day helped Zorb connect with and give back to the community.

“Locals should get involved because it’s a way for them to give back and it’s something fun for them to do as well.”

Zorb Rotorua crew member Leah Walker invites locals to swap a can for a ride on December 11. Photo / Alex Cairns

Zorb Rotorua general manager Steph Smith said 2023 marked the business’s seventh year of supporting the Christmas appeal.

“It’s important for us to be able to support our community in as many ways as possible, this time of year is hard for a lot of people so it’s nice to be able to help in this way.”

Smith said the turnout for the day, year after year, was “always great”.

“We’ve had overwhelming interest for locals day 2023, the bookings filled up only hours after being released and we now have a waitlist for bookings.”

Smith encouraged Rotorua residents to come along and get involved.

“This is a great way to not only experience an iconic Rotorua activity but give back to the community and the people who need it most this Christmas.”

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon said she was “so glad” to have the Zorb crew onboard as longtime supporters of the appeal.

“Rolling down a hill in a giant inflatable ball sounds like a whole lot of fun, but for some people life can feel like it’s heading ‘downhill’ fast and it’s no fun at all.

“We’re grateful they’re giving people the chance to practically support others and get things moving in a better direction.”