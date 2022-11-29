Zorb Rotorua is inviting locals to come along to its annual Can for a Ride day in support of the Salvation Army foodbank. Photo / Andrew Warner

Donations are set to roll into Rotorua’s Salvation Army foodbank as Zorb backs the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the seventh year in a row.

Zorb Rotorua will hold its annual Can Day in support of the Salvation Army Foodbank on December 11.

On Can Day, locals with proof of a Rotorua address will be able to score a maximum of two free rides per person.

Zorb Rotorua sales and marketing executive Charlotte Brady said Zorb was proud to take part in the Christmas appeal for the past seven years.

“It’s really nice to be able to support our community,” Brady told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“Rotorua locals have supported us and we want to acknowledge them.”

Brady said Christmas 2022 was different for a couple of reasons.

“The past year has been tough for a lot of people so it’s important for us to give the Salvation Army a hand.”

Brady said the lack of Covid-19 restrictions this summer meant the Zorb crew were expecting many excited faces on the day.

“Not only do we get to raise donations for the foodbank, we also get to see a lot of families who tell us they’ve never been on a Zorb.”

Brady said the event was popular with families who might otherwise see a Zorb ride as a bit of a luxury.

Salvation Army Rotorua officer Hana Seddon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon said she thought Zorb’s support of the appeal was “epic, with a big exclamation mark”.

“They’re a fun place where people go to have a good time,” Seddon said.

“It’s neat to know that they would support us to help people have a good time at Christmas.”

Seddon said initiatives like Zorb’s Can Day helped to share the load and responsibility of raising donations for the foodbank.

“It makes what we do achievable when we do it together with the community.”

Seddon said the Can Day also helped to raise awareness about the need for something as basic as kai.

“It’s a reminder for people that they don’t have to wait until Christmas to show their support.”

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is a six-week appeal, run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, is calling for people to donate what money or food items they can afford to the foodbank ahead of Christmas this year.

The appeal has been running for several years. In 2021, a total of $65,792.10 was raised for the foodbank through cash and food donations.

This year, the appeal comes at a time when many are struggling with a cost of living crisis. While food and money was welcomed, anyone wanting to help but struggling with this can consider donating their time.

More details about Zorb’s Can Day will be available on their website. Bookings are essential.