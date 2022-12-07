The bus was cruising around Rotorua collecting items for the Salvation Army foodbank. Video / Mead Norton

The bus was cruising around Rotorua collecting items for the Salvation Army foodbank. Video / Mead Norton

A new Fill the Bus record has been set thanks to the Rotorua community.

A total of 10,041 items were donated, beating the previous record of 9376 in 2020 and last year’s total of 6597.

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon yesterday evening said the community smashed it out of the park.

“We are ready to prepare to support families for Christmas and beyond.”

She said the quality of donations was incredible and there were lots of thoughtful items and gifts that were not normally donated.

The Hits presenter Paul Hickey said it was pretty overwhelming and heart-warming to see the community’s generosity.

“I’m blown away by the generosity of everybody.”

Kids from 15 Rotorua schools wore their generous hearts on their sleeves and smiles on their faces yesterday as they lined up to support the campaign with donations for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

And with one school alone bringing in more than 1000 cans, the foodbank has high hopes that this year’s Fill the Bus donations will make a big difference at a time when many are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Each December for the past eight years, a CityRide bus has driven across Rotorua from 7am to 5.30pm, calling on businesses, schools and local residents to donate food items to the foodbank ahead of Christmas as part of The Hits Rotorua’s Fill the Bus campaign.

Image 1 of 27 : Westbrook School. Fill the Bus. Photo / Shauni James.

Fill the Bus is part of the six-week Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM.

In 2021, Fill the Bus collected 6597 cans and food items valued in total at $13,194.

Yesterday, event organisers were optimistic that the 2022 tally could surpass the previous year’s.

“I’m having boxes thrown at me,” Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“We’ve had one of our vans going back and forth, because otherwise, the bus wouldn’t be able to move it all.”

Glenholme School students proudly displayed their can count on a handmade sign to greet the bus as it drove in: 1061 cans.

But deputy principal Molly Norton said she hadn’t counted the new cans brought in yesterday morning, so the count could reach 1100 cans.

Norton said even though the school participates in Fill the Bus every year, they wanted to bring in more donations in 2022.

“So, we held a competition, and the class to bring in the most cans will get a pizza lunch.

”They absolutely loved it, and our student leaders have been visiting different classrooms and being really encouraging.”

Glehnolme School donated an incredible 1061 cans to Fill the Bus. Photo / Mead Norton

Otonga Primary School principal Gareth Cunliffe also believed his students and their families had gone above and beyond in their generosity, bringing in more donations than they did in 2021.

Cunliffe said his students loved putting their donations on the bus.

”They talk about it before the day - especially the leaders, because they know they will get their turn to fill the bus.

Cunliffe said the school started collecting donations two weeks ago and initially only had two boxes.

”Then this morning, truckloads came in. They love giving. They feel it in their hearts.”

The students and staff at Otonga School greeted the Fill the Bus team with cheers. Photo / Mead Norton

Rotokawa School principal Regan Williams said they had been collecting donations for about four weeks.

“A lot of the kids remember the visit last year, and they understand why they’re donating the food.

”They were most excited about the people with the masks and lollies.”

Williams said participating in Fill The Bus taught the students about being kind, caring and understanding.

”That’s the most important thing.”

Rotorua Primary School principal Fred Whata said it was “happy to support a wonderful cause.”

Whata said a number of students at the school were on the poverty line, while some were above and some below it.

”Everyone needs to learn to give,” Whata said.

Valiant-Rain Kingi from Rotorua Primary School happily brought her box of donations to the bus. Photo / Mead Norton

For the students participating in Fill the Bus, the day was filled with the joy of giving, laughter and many cheers for popular mascots the Grinch and Shieldy - the Salvation Army’s mascot, a giant red shield with a big smile.

The bus was greeted at the doors of Rotorua Intermediate by a smiling crew of the school’s Year 8 prefects.

”It’s really cool seeing the smiles on the faces of everyone helping,” Eli Hoffman said.

”I think filling the bus is a good opportunity to share with people in need of food this Christmas,” Madison Koopu said.

When asked, the prefects unanimously agreed that getting a visit from the Grinch “never got old”.

Rotorua Intermediate's team of Year 8 prefects had the responsibility of loading the school's donations onto the bus. Photo / Mead Norton

Mokoia Intermediate student Layne Murray, 12, said she had donated cans of tomatoes, kidney beans, spaghetti, peaches and pears.

”The best part of Fill the Bus is knowing that all the food is going to a great cause. We think it’s important that all families have a great Christmas.”

Murray had participated in Fill the Bus as a primary school student at Glenholme School, and was excited to be a part of the event again.

Olivia Filipo, 10, from Lynmore School has helped fill buses with Christmas donations for five years in a row.

”My favourite part is seeing the cans all go on the bus. It’s good to know we’re giving groceries to people who need it.”