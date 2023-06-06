Issy Walmsley (left) with the '“Hit-opotamus' mascot she designed for The Hits Breakfast with Jono and Ben.

When Rotorua’s Issy Walmsley entered a competition to design a mascot, she did not think she stood a chance of winning.

But the artsy Mokoia Intermediate pupil, 11, was “beyond ecstatic” when she got the call from The Hits Breakfast with Jono and Ben saying her “Hit-opotamus” was the winning design.

The Hits show hosted a competition asking children how they should market the radio station and a boy from the West Coast inspired them to get a mascot. The Hits is owned by NZME, publisher of the Rotorua Daily Post.

They then asked kids to design a mascot, putting up a $500 prize.

Issy’s mum, Helen Walmsley, said they heard the competition on the station they always listened to and it was not long before her daughter came up with the “Hit-opotamus” idea.

Issy Walmsley's winning design of the 'Hit-opotamus'.

Issy was nervous about calling the station with her idea, but her confidence was boosted when a producer called her back saying he loved the idea and encouraging her to enter, Walmsley said.

Issy spent the weekend perfecting her entry, though she did not think she stood a chance of winning after seeing some of the other designs online, her mum said.

Walmsley said Issy was “beyond ecstatic” when she got the call saying her design won, and the $500 prize was a bonus.

The mascot was brought to life when The Hits challenged more than 20 mascots from various brands to an inaugural mascot race during half-time at the New Zealand Warriors game against the Redcliffe Dolphins at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

The Hit-opotamus won the race.

Walmsley said Issy was “excited” and “proud” when she got to meet the mascot she designed, as well as hosts Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce, who she listened to every morning.

Issy decided to save half of her prize money and spend the rest on a trip to Auckland to take her little sister to the museum and Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium.

Walmsley said her daughter was very creative and loved art, attending an after-school art programme called Toodamnlippy Creative.