Rotorua Farmers and Rotorua Community Hospice staff celebrate the fundraising efforts. Photo / Shauni James

Rotorua Community Hospice is overjoyed by the record result of $30,051.27 raised from the local Farmers store in its Christmas Charity Campaign.

Hospices throughout the country have once again been overwhelmed and humbled by the support from Farmers Department Stores and their customers in the lead-up to Christmas.

More than $908,000 altogether was donated from the Farmers Christmas Charity Campaign towards the end of 2021.

This is the eighth year that Farmers has raised funds for hospice, and so far about $6 million has been donated to help keep services free of charge.

A hundred per cent of funds raised in each community stay in that community to support the local hospice service.

For the people of Rotorua, the donation of $30,051.27 will enable Rotorua Community Hospice registered nurses and healthcare assistants to continue to provide exceptional service and equipment use for anyone in Rotorua living with a life-limiting illness.

Hospice aims to help the community "live every moment".

Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger says not only did the team at Farmers embrace raising funds for the hospice, they worked as ambassadors for its services, helping the community to better understand the work it does.

"The awareness raising that comes from being involved with Farmers is invaluable.

"The enthusiasm and commitment from all staff and the people of Rotorua has contributed to this amazing result, thank you so much."

The annual bauble produced by Farmers exclusively for Hospice was once again in high demand.

Nearly 15,000 collectable baubles, Togetherness, were sold, contributing a significant sum to the final total.

Hospice New Zealand chief executive Wayne Naylor says, "Farmers have recognised that their staff and customers really want to support people in their own communities living with a life-limiting condition".

"Because of this focus, people know their donations stay local and will mean their community hospice is there free of charge for anyone who needs support.

"We can't thank the Farmers team and their customers enough for their generosity towards hospice.

"Raising over $900,000 is incredible, especially during a year where many felt the significant impact of Covid-19.

"We have been blown away by the support of Farmers staff and the community."

Michael Power, chief financial officer of Farmers, says, "At Farmers we are extremely proud of the amount raised during our Christmas hospice campaign through a combined effort and generous donations made by our customers, our staff, and our business.

"Farmers has been at the heart of New Zealand communities for over 110 years. We are delighted to make a positive difference in our communities through our long-standing relationship with Hospice."