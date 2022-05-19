A brawl broke out on a Rotorua street on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

One person has been charged with intentional damage following a brawl in Rotorua on Tuesday night.

Two groups of people were involved in the incident that took place on Tutanekai St, between Arawa and Pukaki St, around 6pm, police said in a statement today.

Five people were involved in the fight with one person taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Three of the people involved were arrested shortly after they left the scene in a vehicle.

One person has been charged with intentional damage after a vehicle, belonging to one of those involved, was damaged.

No further arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate and identify any other persons involved.

No videos have been provided to police as per their request to the public.

Police continue to appeal for any information in relation to the incident and encourage anyone who can assist to contact Police via 105, referencing event number P050602787.