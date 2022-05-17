Emergency services were alerted about 6.20am. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured after their vehicle rolled near Okere Falls this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash on State Highway 33, between Okere Falls Rd and Taheke Rd, about 6.20am.

The road had been down to one lane for a time but had now fully reopened.

UPDATE 8:10AM

This crash is now fully clear. Expect delays as congestion eases. ^LB https://t.co/ih98yOC6Di — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 17, 2022

A St John spokeswoman said one rapid response unit and one ambulance responded to the scene and treated two patients, one in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition.

The patient in a serious condition was taken to Rotorua Hospital.