Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Okere Falls crash: One person seriously injured after vehicle rolls

Quick Read
Emergency services were alerted about 6.20am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were alerted about 6.20am. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

One person has been seriously injured after their vehicle rolled near Okere Falls this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash on State Highway 33, between Okere Falls Rd and Taheke Rd, about 6.20am.

The road had been down to one lane for a time but had now fully reopened.

A St John spokeswoman said one rapid response unit and one ambulance responded to the scene and treated two patients, one in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition.

The patient in a serious condition was taken to Rotorua Hospital.

SEND US PHOTOS OR VIDEO HERE