One person has been seriously injured after their vehicle rolled near Okere Falls this morning.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to a crash on State Highway 33, between Okere Falls Rd and Taheke Rd, about 6.20am.
The road had been down to one lane for a time but had now fully reopened.
A St John spokeswoman said one rapid response unit and one ambulance responded to the scene and treated two patients, one in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition.
The patient in a serious condition was taken to Rotorua Hospital.