Adrian Roger Humphreys was an anaesthetic technician at Southern Cross Rotorua for eight years. Photo / NZME

Adrian Roger Humphreys was an anaesthetic technician at Southern Cross Rotorua for eight years. Photo / NZME

Southern Cross Healthcare is "shocked and saddened" after a Rotorua branch team member was found dead.

Police confirmed yesterday that Rotorua's Adrian Roger Humphreys, 57, was the man found dead in Tāngarākau on May 7.

A homicide investigation was launched after his body was discovered at a campground on Saturday.

Southern Cross Healthcare chief executive Chris White said, "The entire Southern Cross Healthcare family is shocked and saddened by Adrian's sudden death."

White said Humphreys had worked as an anaesthetic technician for eight years.

"His loss will be felt keenly by all who worked with him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones and friends at this extremely difficult time."

White said his thoughts went out to the Rotorua team who had lost a "much respected and valued member of the whānau".

Police received a report about 7am on May 7 and arrived at the campground to find Humphreys' body.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said Taranaki CIB opened an investigation into the incident, which will be based out of Stratford.