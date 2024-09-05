Rotorua's Riley Roebuck claimed her first international beauty queen title during the Miss Teen Tourism Pageant in the Philippines last month. Photo / Supplied
Riley Roebuck sacrificed her savings for a new car, cashing it in for a plane ticket to the Philippines so she could compete for the title of Miss Teen Tourism Universe.
The 16-year-old won the competition last month and it was still “dawning on her” a week after arriving back in Rotorua.
“I just started crying because I’ve put so much work into this and it’s a big accomplishment, especially for our country - it’s not very common to go overseas [to compete], especially at that level,” Riley said.
Beginning pageantry in 2023, she said coming from a solo-parent household meant she had to “work very hard for what we have achieved”.
She worked “all the time” as a production manager at Escape Masters Rotorua, where she started as an assistant two years ago.
“People put it down to ADHD all the time or autism or dyslexia.”
Introduced to pageantry through the Miss Rotorua contest last year, where she came second, since then she’s been crowned queen of Miss Teen Tourism Universe 2024, Miss Teen Tourism NZ 2024, Teen Supermodel NZ 2024, Miss Teen Icon NZ 2024 and Teen Face of Beauty NZ 2025.
Responding to the Miss Teen Tourism slogan “education is the key to success”, for her winning speech Riley chose her own story because Irlen Syndrome “was not well known in New Zealand”.
“I got diagnosed in primary school and there wasn’t much known about it.
“At the time there wasn’t any treatment for the lifelong condition, then early last year I went to another place and got diagnosed for a second time.”
She was prescribed specialised glasses, which drastically improved her quality of life.
“My glasses have five different tints which are all coloured so, for me the way my brain processes it, I see clearly out of them.
“It’s more so my brain can process things – my vision is really good, it’s just my brain has problems processing things and I see things differently to others.
“Especially during studying, the page jumps around a lot.”
Riley said she struggled when she was at Lakes High School with the lack of awareness and available support for Irlen syndrome.
Riley said the glasses reduced her migraines and she could read “to a point”.
“I don’t generally faint or experience a lot of fatigue, I still get very tired and worn out but the glasses have definitely helped.”
Miss Rotorua pageant a source of sisterhood
Riley said entering Miss Rotorua 2023 was more of an instinct than a choice for her, but she appreciated the support network she had discovered since achieving second runner-up as Miss Teen Rotorua 2023.
Charity work was another passion to come from participating in the pageant, she said.