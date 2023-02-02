Heart Foundation Rotorua branch heart health advocate Fraser Heron. Photo / Shauni James

The Rotorua community is being encouraged to brush up on heart health knowledge, and to show their big hearts by volunteering for the Heart Foundation’s annual street collection.

February is Heart Health Awareness Month, leading up to the Big Heart Appeal on the 24th and 25th. All proceeds from the appeal go towards funding vital heart research.

Fraser Heron, local heart health advocate with the foundation’s Rotorua branch, says every 90 minutes a New Zealander dies from heart disease — a grim statistic.

He says the foundation encourages people to do the free heart health check on the Heart Foundation’s website.

“You don’t need to have all the answers — if you don’t have all the data the check will use statistical averages. It’s just raising awareness. Their blood pressure and cholesterol are things that a lot of people are not aware of, and these have a huge impact on heart health.”

Fraser says heart-healthy eating, being active, quitting smoking, and managing high blood pressure and cholesterol are all things people could do to improve their heart health.

He says there are still plenty of local slots needing to be filled for the Big Heart Appeal street collection: “We are definitely in need of some more volunteers.”

This involves people giving two hours of their time to volunteer as street collectors on Friday, February 24, or Saturday, February 25. There are several Rotorua locations, such as Bunnings, supermarkets and the library.

Heart Foundation medical director Dr Gerry Devlin says heart disease can happen to anyone, anywhere at any time.

“To help those living with heart disease, our street collection directly funds our investment in heart research and overseas training for New Zealand cardiologists.

“By coming together and volunteering in your community, you can help raise these vital funds for lifesaving heart research. It’s a wonderful way to make a difference and help change the lives of people you love.”

– To volunteer as a Big Heart Appeal street collector, go to www.heartfoundation.org.nz or send an email to bigheartappeal@heartfoundation.org.nz or call 0800 BIG HEART (0800 244 432).

– For resources, information and journey stories on heart health, go to www.heartfoundation.org.nz.