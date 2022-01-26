Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Rotorua 5-year-old picks up used needle in Kuirau Park 'thinking it was a toy'

3 minutes to read
Amber Brogden was with her nephew Casey McLean (left), 5, when he picked up a used needle in Kuirau Park. Also pictured is Amber's son Dallas Brogden-Trebes, 7 weeks. Photo / Ben Fraser

Amber Brogden was with her nephew Casey McLean (left), 5, when he picked up a used needle in Kuirau Park. Also pictured is Amber's son Dallas Brogden-Trebes, 7 weeks. Photo / Ben Fraser

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Amber Brogden was horrified when her 5-year-old nephew picked up what she says was a used needle in a Rotorua park.

Brogden and her mother-in-law were at Kuirau Park last Saturday when her nephew Casey

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.