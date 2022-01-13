The council says the new trees provide "small pools of shade". Photo / Andrew Warner

Lack of shade at the new Rotorua lakefront playground has prompted one concerned parent to ask "what's the point?"

Rotorua Lakes Council says new trees will grow and already provide "small pools of shade".

Erin Firman visited the lakefront playground with two of her three children on Thursday morning.

She said the lack of shade in children's play areas was one of the reasons she visited early in the day, and the issue had been raised in a Rotorua mothers' group on Facebook.

She said a shade sail was needed so visitors could "actually go out and enjoy the investments the council has made" at the lakefront.

"If you're only able to come out for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening, what's the point? This is the number one playground in Rotorua. Investing in shade here would be beneficial."

Louise Smith, also a mum, agreed, saying shade sails were a "quick fix" while trees grew and would be worth the cost.

However, Rachel Matthews, who brought her teenage stepchildren to the lakefront on Thursday morning, said shade sails would be a "phenomenal" cost.

"You've got to be practical. Parents need to take responsibility. It's a bit over the top. Otherwise, you'd have a canopy over the whole world."

From left, Lily Murray (12), Rachel Matthews and Blayke Murray (15). Photo / Andrew Warner

Acting chief executive Craig Tiriana said the council was assessing feedback on the playground and would make adjustments "as required".

"Shade sails were not included in the playground design as a number of large trees provide shade within the reserve.

"Newly planted trees will add to this in the future."

Local Democracy Reporting asked for an estimate of how long it would take the new trees to grow big enough to provide shade.

Tiriana said the new trees "already provide small pools of shade".

He confirmed any significant changes to the lakefront work programme – such as a water play area or a shade sail – would require elected members' support.

Councillors Raj Kumar, Tania Tapsell and Fisher Wang all expressed varying levels of support for increasing shade at the playground, but councillor Sandra Kai Fong was more hesitant.

Kumar, Tapsell and Wang said they had all been approached by members of the community about the issue.

Kumar said the new trees were "not going to grow overnight".

Tapsell said shade was probably a particularly acute issue at the moment because of the hot summer, but facilities were generally appropriate.

She also believed it would be "extremely difficult" to put a shade sail over such a large playground.

However, she said she would look into how the council could provide better shade in seated areas.

Rotorua district councillor Tania Tapsell. Photo / NZME

Wang said he had already contacted council officers to discuss the issue to seek solutions.

Kai Fong said the council had consulted with many experts as well as children on the playground.

"I'm sure they would have considered shade if it was appropriate or necessary."

She said the old Volcanic Playground didn't have shade sails, it had never been raised as an issue at other playgrounds and people enjoyed the lakes without needing shade sails in those areas.

"It's about being sensible in the sun, putting on sunblock, a hat, drinking water and sitting in the shade."

She said if experts recommended increased efforts for shade in the area the council would "of course consider it".

Cancer Society policy and advocacy national advisor Dr Rachel Nicholls said New Zealand had one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, and just one or two bad sunburns could increase the cancer risk for melanoma in later life.

She said the impacts of sun exposure were "cumulative" and one of the best preventions was shade.

Nicholls said there was a huge impact not just to the individual but a public cost for what was a preventable cancer.

Equity issues were also at play, she said, as not everyone could afford sunscreen and there tended to be less shade in areas with higher socio-economic deprivation.

"It's a really worthy investment and councils have that responsibility for the health and safety of their citizens."

She said some councils had made major efforts, such as Tauranga City Council recently investing $400,000 in shade infrastructure.

Next steps for lakefront redevelopment

• New toilet block by end of January

• Painting of basketball court cultural design - January 21

• Installation and unveiling of cultural artworks by local artist Lyonel Grant - February

• Work on a dedicated toddler play space will begin in February and is planned to be complete mid-year

• Western extension of the boardwalk is under way and on track to be complete in July

• The new carpark off Lake Rd is scheduled to be complete in October

• Construction of the new wharewaka is scheduled to be complete in September

• It is anticipated that private investment into a commercial space will begin this year.

SOURCE: Rotorua Lakes Council

Younger voices

Oliver Smith (5). Photo / Andrew Warner

Oliver Smith (5)

It was a little bit hot playing. It would be good if it was cold. I like shade.

Torin Firman (5). Photo / Andrew Warner

Torin Firman (5)

I would like shade over the playground. My favourite part is the ginormous slide.

Joel Smith (10). Photo / Andrew Warner

Joel Smith (10)

I felt like I got a little bit sunburned. We need a bit of shade. A shade sail would be good for that playground, then I could stay longer.

Tyler Rose (4). Photo / Andrew Warner

Tyler Rose (4)

It felt hot. I like the big tree. It's okay.

Blayke Murray (15). Photo / Andrew Warner

Blayke Murray (15)

There needs to be pedestrian crossing across the scooter track. It's just health and safety.