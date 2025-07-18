Despite not having any victim impact statements, Judge Skellern noted both she and Judge Bergseng knew from experience there were significant impacts on people when their details were hacked and their identities stolen.
At the time of the sentence indication, Judge Bergseng said a term of imprisonment was the only outcome.
However, Judge Skellern said the position had changed after Wickham’s lawyer, Scott Mills, filed extensive submissions that set out Wickham’s long-term struggles and how Wickham had tried to address those issues.
She did not go into details in open court about Wickham’s struggles.
“That is a real step forward because you have recognised people have suffered loss and you want to put that right ... That is what saves you from going to prison today.”
Judge Wickham said Wickham was genuinely remorseful.
She noted Wickham had the care of her two children and had made significant rehabilitation efforts.
Her pre-sentence report, which recommended a sentence of home detention, said she had developed a concerning pattern of dishonesty over the years.
“The report writer noted drugs and alcohol will be a lifetime risk for you.”
From a starting point of 26 months’ imprisonment, she gave sentence reductions of 10% each for her rehabilitation efforts, personal circumstances and remorse. She gave a further 20% reduction for her guilty plea.
She uplifted the sentence by two months for her relevant criminal record and a further four months for offending while on a home detention sentence.
That gave a final prison sentence of 19 months’ jail, which she turned into a home detention sentence of nine and a half months.