Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson. Photo / NZME

OPINION

When I mention politicians in this column I usually refer to them first by their full name and, subsequently, their surname. It is neutral and formal.

However, I want to write about one politician whom I just cannot use his surname. He is simply too likeable, a man who would be as comfortable with a prince as a pauper, a funny, extroverted man, but a consummate, experienced politician who is no fool.

I am talking about Labour's Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson.

Poor Willie has received the hospital pass from Jacinda Ardern - the boss - that is the He Puapua discussion document, to sort out what will be discarded as far-fetched tomfoolery and what could become policy for this Labour Government.

Labour has had this paper since before the 2020 election but sat on it for some time. It was not included in the election manifesto so it has not been taken to the electorate in any form yet.

It is an idealistic document written by academic and well-meaning people who are committed to Māori achieving equity in 21st-century New Zealand, but by 2040.

It comes out of the 2007 UN Declaration Concerning the Rights of Indigenous People.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark.

The Labour Government at the time, led by Helen Clark, thought it wasn't compatible with New Zealand law and would cause all sorts of problems. It was quietly placed on the backburner.

A National Government in a loose coalition with the Māori Party (Te Pāti Māori) signed New Zealand up for the UN declaration in 2010.

Nothing much then happened until 2019, when Labour formed a working group tasked with presenting a discussion document to the Government on how best to observe the UN declaration.

Hence He Puapua – "a break" or "a break in the waves".

Willie has taken the document off to the Iwi Chairs Forum. That powerful pan-tribal body of Māori is charged with running the renaissance of Māori at a very high level and has got it back with a list of things to do.

Labour has a very powerful Māori caucus so this will not be allowed to be ignored. Across the House sits the Māori Party, unashamedly interested only in Māori issues.

They are gaining traction in the electorate and this can only be at Labour's expense so care is needed here.

Willie is the ideal choice to run this past the voting public. He is, of course, focused on Māori development. He hails from a whānau with a long history of activism on Māori issues.

He has a responsibility to both his caucus and his people to make stuff happen. A big ask.

But Willie is an inclusive Māori politician. He likes Pākehā and most like him.

He can move across parties with respect and co-operation. He talks about the difference between equality and equity in a way that makes all right-thinking people pause.

Equality can just be legislated for, it's equity that is the tough nut to crack.

How can disadvantaged people keep up, let alone get ahead when they are constantly 10 metres behind the start line when the gun goes off?

Statistics for Māori in most social areas show that many are disadvantaged, for whatever reason.

Many are simply not thriving compared to their Pākehā brethren.

It is a shame on us as a modern Western nation that presents itself to the world as a caring, compassionate people.

The reasons are both historic and entrenched. There will need to be a head start given to Māori for some years to come so that many can just compete on an equal footing.

How that is achieved is up to Willie at present. Of course, the new school history syllabus will help all understand some of the historic issues involved.

So will we the voters get to have a say on what is likely to happen?

I suspect probably not. Willie talks about our democracy evolving to include democracy by consensus.

I must have missed that meeting as I thought it was mostly based on the ballot box.

Of course, there cannot be referenda on all matters a Government wants to bring in.

Parties are voted in and trusted to run our country with us all having the opportunity to see what each party will or will not do.

Things happen where we just have to trust our politicians.

Mostly it works out well.

This cannot be allowed to happen here. These changes, although needed, must be taken to the country, that's all of us. If we are ready for change, Pākehā need to be trusted.

Pākehā will not lose anything from these changes. I believe that, but they need to be involved.

Consensus is a brilliant tool but it is not a substitute for our democracy, well, not yet anyway.

So Willie, use your undoubted charisma and charm but democratically, e hoa.