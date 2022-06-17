Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dance couple Kylie Isbister and Richard Trask. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Community Hospice is a cause close to the hearts of dance couple Richard Trask and Kylie Isbister, and they are working hard to ace moves for the charity.

They are one of 10 dance couples learning fancy footwork and challenging themselves with dance routines for the annual fundraiser Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

All the hard work and commitment of the dance couples will be on show when they perform at the Energy Events Centre on August 20.

Richard Trask, owner of Total Door Systems, said Hospice looked after both of his grandparents, and a friend of his worked for Hospice too.

"I'm doing Harcourts Dancing for Hospice as a huge challenge and to support the Hospice association.

"It's a fantastic charity and we hope to raise plenty of money for it."

He said there was definitely a lot of fine-tuning to be done with their dance and that it was a huge commitment alongside everything else going on in life.

The dance couple currently practise three times a week.

Show night is just over two months away, and Trask said, "I usually get so nervous about anything, but I don't feel nervous at this stage."

Isbister is an agent working for Harcourts Rotorua.

She said Harcourts had sponsored Hospice and the event for a number of years now and she felt like it was her turn to get up and do what she could for Hospice.

"Hospice has also been there to help me, my family and also friends of mine's family when needed, when it's come to that time in life.

"I think what Hospice does is amazing for our whānau and community, and this is my way of doing my part."

Isbister had already pulled several muscles and goes to physio a few times a week, but she said that when you aced a move it was exciting and made you feel good.

"All the other dancers have become family. I think it will be an amazing show."

She said the instructors - Troy Smith, Ellie Smith and Glen Law - were so great, patient and very supportive.

Trask and Isbister also wanted to give a special mention to Jess and Denise at Hospice - "They are amazing. For every question they are there and they support us dancers".

Tickets go on sale at the end of this month. People can get all their updates on the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice Facebook page.

The goal of the evening is to raise $120,000 to enable Hospice to care for and support more than 420 patients with terminal illnesses each year.