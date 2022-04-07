Logan Nathan and Nadine Katene won last year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Photo / NZME

The glitz, fancy footwork and fundraising endeavours of Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is returning to the stage in Rotorua for 2022.

The event returns on August 20 at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre.

Back for its sixth year, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice has become a highlight of the winter season.

The event pairs 20 Rotorua people with little or no dance experience into 10 couples.

They are professionally trained over 15 weeks to perform for one night only. Four celebrity judges score each couple to determine an overall winner.

"We're sure everyone will be very excited to know that Rotorua's most glamorous night out, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice, is only a few months away," says Rotorua Hospice fundraising and marketing manager Jessica Meade.

Harcourts Rotorua has also continued its support into the sixth year.

Director Erin Kingston says: "Harcourts Rotorua has been a long-term sponsor of the outstanding service and support that Hospice provides throughout all levels of our community.

"We feel privileged and proud to be associated with something so special in the Rotorua community whereby a large number of people give their time voluntarily to ensure this great organisation raises vital funds to continue that support.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our sixth year sponsoring the annual Harcourts Dancing for Hospice fundraising event in August.

Peter Kingi and Tamsyn Petersen performing last year. Photo / NZME

"Every year this event continues to grow, surprise and excite with the level of glitz and exceptional dancing."

Returning as dance instructors and choreographers, Troy Smith and Ellie Smith will put the dancers through their paces and guide them from initial practices right through to the big night.

They will be supported by previous dancers and instructors who will offer advice on styling and timing.

Troy says he is really excited to be involved again.

"It's so great to see how much the dancers progress over the 15 weeks.

"Everyone starts off pretty nervous with no idea of dance steps, to being able to perform a choreographed routine with a partner in front of 2000 people. It's all for a great cause."

Ellie says: "Joining the team last year I had no idea what to expect, but it turned out to be one of the best things I've ever been involved in".

"It was a joy to see the progress the dancers made, and thinking of the show they put on still blows me away now when I think about it.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice returns on August 20. Photo / NZME

"It was also really wonderful to be a part of raising so much money for Hospice. I can't wait to get started and meet this year's group of dancers."

Table tickets have sold out for the past five years and the event has become a highlight of the Rotorua social calendar.

Rotorua Hospice is hoping that this level of support continues for its sixth year. The goal of the evening is to raise more than $100,000 to enable Hospice to care for and support more than 420 patients with a terminal illness each year.

Hospice is currently asking people in the community to be a part of the event as a dancer or sponsor.

"We always seem to struggle a little more to fill the 10 male dance spots, so if you know anyone who might be interested and is well known in their area of the community, we'd love for you to get in touch."

The dance couples will be announced in early May and tickets will be on sale in July.

Follow Harcourts Dancing for Hospice on Facebook or check out www.rotoruahospice.co.nz for all the latest updates.

If you're interested in dancing or sponsoring the event, contact Jessica Meade at Rotorua Hospice on (07) 343 6808.