The audience at Harcourts Dancing for Hospice in 2021. Photo / File

This past week has been filled with nerves and excitement for the 20 locals chosen for this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

They have met one another, learned a few new dance steps, and now they have found out who they will be dancing with.

Instructors Ellie Smith, Troy Smith and Glen Law have carefully selected each couple, with many different considerations taken on board.

The couples will start learning and practising their routines next week.

All the hard work and commitment of the dance couples over the coming weeks will be on show when they perform at the Energy Events Centre on August 20.

Tickets go on sale at the end of June. People can get all their updates on the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice Facebook page.

The goal of the evening is to raise $120,000 to enable Hospice to care for and support more than 420 patients with terminal illnesses each year.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2022 dance couples

Mahia Keepa-Hale

Mahia Keepa-Hale and Talor Kahu

Mahia Keepa-Hale is the owner of MKH Aesthetics and a brow specialist and beauty therapist. She is dancing because she wants the challenge and because it will be an amazing experience. "I'm excited," she says.

Talor Kahu

Talor Kahu is in his final year of a Bachelor of Education. He is dancing to "tautoko the awesome mahi from Hospice, and to show my sons if dad can step out of his comfort zone and try new things they can too".

***

Laura Falconer

Laura Falconer and Craig McFadyen

Laura Falconer is the music teacher at Rotorua Girls' High School. She is dancing because "Hospice is the unsung hero of our community and this is my opportunity to give them the spotlight, give them honour, and to say 'Thank you'."

Craig McFadyen

Ngongotahā School principal Craig McFadyen is dancing because he says he has watched people break out of their comfort zones for years to support a wonderful cause like Hospice. "Now it's my turn."

***

Annemarie Gallagher

Annemarie Gallagher and Moana John Eruera

Annemarie Gallagher is the managing director of the Arista group and a previous marathon convener for Lake City Athletic Club that raised more than $25,000 for Hospice in 2020 and a long-time supporter of Hospice's "invaluable support to the most vulnerable of our community".

Moana John Eruera

Manager, Te Uru Rakau - New Zealand Forest Service (Ministry for Primary Industries) Moana John Eruera is dancing because being a part of the Harcourts Dancing for Hospice combines two really important things in his life - dancing and giving back to his community.

***

Kyle Fergusson-Hughes

Kyle Fergusson-Hughes and Nanu Turner-Sarah

Kyle Fergusson-Hughes is the service co-ordination team lead at Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust. He is dancing to show support for Hospice and to say thank you for supporting whānau and friends. "I'm up for the challenge."

Nanu Turner-Sarah

Nanu Turner-Sarah is the housing support team leader at Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust and is dancing because "the support delivered by Hospice is not only integral to providing care and comfort for our loved ones – it is unequivocally invaluable". "If I can help further that support by participating, it is the least I can do."

***

Frank Baker

Frank Baker and Rose Stewart

John Paul College sports director Frank Baker is dancing because Hospice looked after his dad in his last six weeks, as well as his Nan for years leading up to her passing, so Baker wants to give back.

Rose Stewart

Rose Stewart, who works in accounts at Patchell Industries, is excited to be a part of Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2022 representing Patchell Group. She says it is an opportunity to push herself out of her comfort zone while helping raise money for a very worthwhile cause.

***

Ruby Arefin

Ruby Arefin and Kirsty Nicholson

Ruby Arefin, a junior doctor at Rotorua Hospital, is dancing as "a small sign of appreciation for all the great work that my colleagues do for the Whaiora in our community".

Kirsty Nicholson

Kirsty Nicholson is a senior youth worker navigator for the Youth Employment Plus team at the Rotorua Youth Centre. Nicholson is looking forward to the challenge that will come with it. "Of course I want to raise money and awareness for an amazing local organisation [Hospice] that has had and continues to have an impact on so many people's lives."

***

Blue Simpkins-Jones

Blue Simpkins-Jones and Sabrina Mabagos

Blue Simpkins-Jones, an academic prefect at Rotorua Boys' High School, is participating this year in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice both for personal reasons and also to represent the youth in Rotorua, showing them that dancing is something really fun to do.

Sabrina Mabagos

Sabrina Mabagos, who works for a small company as a builder apprentice, says she is dancing because her fiancée lost her father to cancer seven years ago. "Her family wouldn't have been able to spend their precious last moments with her dad if it weren't for Hospice. This is my way to show my support to Kim and her family, and give back to this amazing cause and to the father-in-law I will never get to meet."

***

Kylie Isbister

Kylie Isbister and Richard Trask

Harcourts real estate agent Kylie Isbister says Hospice hits home hard. "I have lost family members and have had Hospice take care of so many people I love. This is the best way to give back to continue helping others."

Richard Trask

Richard Trask, owner of Total Door Systems, says he has heard so many amazing things about Hospice and the people they look after. "For me to get out of my comfort zone and perform for such a great cause is the least I can do to show them my support."

***

Alex Evans

Alex Evans and Paige Poihipi-Fladkjar

Alex Evans, a team leader/duty manager at Mountain Bike Rotorua and Mountain Bike Rotorua Shuttles, is dancing because "Hospice is a great foundation/charity that does wonderful things for the community, and any way that I can help them would be a great experience".

Paige Poihipi-Fladkjar

Paige Poihipi-Fladkjar, who currently works at Volcanic Hills Winery, says she felt privileged to be asked by CACI Rotorua to dance for the "incredible charity". "It's a cause close to my mum's heart, so I hope I do them proud."

***

Arash Alaeinia

Arash Alaeinia and Jenni McGowan

Incoming chief executive of Eastern Fish & Game Arash Alaeinia is dancing to challenge himself. "It has been a year of challenges for me, so this is my challenge that I am taking on. I am an introvert at heart who puts an extrovert's persona on. Also, Hospice supported my sister and me in our mother's last nine days in this earthly world."

Jenni McGowan

Jenni McGowa, the Charge Play specialist at Lakes District Health Board, says she has experienced the mahi and aroha of Hospice in her personal and professional life and saw this as an opportunity to give back.