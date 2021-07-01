Reflection and connection coming alive through piano concert in Rotorua

Pianist Liam Wooding will be performing in Rotorua. Photo / Ruby Shires

Pianist Liam Wooding will be performing in Rotorua. Photo / Ruby Shires

A piano programme featuring pieces on the themes of reflection and connection will be brought to life in Rotorua.

Presented by Rotorua Music Federation Inc, pianist Liam Wooding will be performing on July 13.

The programme will include a new work by Australian Stuart Greenbaum, Remote Connection, inspired by the experience of isolation over Covid.

Liam Wooding, originally of Whanganui, is one of Aotearoa's leading emerging pianists.

Performing and commissioning New Zealand music is central to his musical practice.

As a chamber musician, he has participated in courses and residencies at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity (Canada), Skidmore College (US) and Four Winds (Australia).

In 2018, he was the recipient of the Pettman/ROSL Chamber Music Scholarship, which will enable him to study and perform in Britain for a month with the Morton Trio.

As part of the Morton Trio, he toured with Chamber Music New Zealand in 2019.

Liam was a prizewinner in the National Concerto Competition where he performed with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and he has also featured as a soloist with the Auckland Chamber Orchestra and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

A graduate of the Australian National Academy of Music, he is a doctoral candidate at the University of Waikato where he researches New Zealand piano music.

The details

What: Liam Wooding, Reflections & Connections

When: Tuesday, July 13, 7.30pm

Where: Harvest Church

Tickets: Adults $35, tertiary students 18-25 yrs $15, school-age children free. Door sales from 7pm at the venue

Programme

Reflections & Connections

Douglas LILBURN Sonata in F sharp minor

Stuart GREENBAUM Remote Connection

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Sonata in C sharp minor, op 27, no 2

—Interval—

Duke ELLINGTON Reflections in D

Claude DEBUSSY Images (book 1)

John ADAMS Phrygian Gates