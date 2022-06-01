Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Police crack down on gang violence and tension in Rotorua

6 minutes to read
Tensions have been building between Rotorua Black Power and Mongrel Mob members.

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Gang tensions in Rotorua are rising, with three incidents in three days including one involving bats and bars and another in which gang members allegedly stole rival patches, police say.

But they say they are

