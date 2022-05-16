Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Number of assaults on police revealed, top cop Andy McGregor says offenders becoming more violent

5 minutes to read
Bay of Plenty police were spat at 124 times over the time period. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty police were spat at 124 times over the time period. Photo / NZME

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

Axes, baseball bats, vehicles, fists and bared teeth.

These are what criminals have used to attack Bay of Plenty Police officers, and District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says offenders are becoming more violent.

"What we

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.