Peter and Carol Goldsmith. Photo / Supplied

It has been a challenging dementia journey over the past seven years for Peter Goldsmith and his wife Carol, but they stay positive and have many moments of laughter.

They share their story with the Rotorua Weekender as World Alzheimer's Day approaches on September 21, and the community is invited to join Dementia Lakes at Rotorua Library for a public presentation on this date.

Dementia affects almost 70,000 Kiwis and it is estimated that by 2050 almost 170,000 are likely to be living with the condition in New Zealand.

There is currently no cure for dementia, but a range of support is available for people with dementia and their care partners.

Carol says Peter's first signs of dementia started in 2015 when he was only 65 years old.

He was on many boards for organisations in the Counties Manukau area, and doing a lot of community work.

Carol says she noticed that Peter was starting to get rambly in his speeches. The principal of a local school Peter was chairman for noticed Peter was starting to revisit topics in meetings that had already been wrapped up.

She says he would also go over the papers all day before meetings and events, which he had not needed to do before.

In 2016 they went to their doctor, who then sent them to a specialist. Peter was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment and then scans identified that he had frontal lobe shrinkage.

Carol says the specialist had suggested that because of the early age with symptoms and Peter's long rugby history - including being a NZ Māori All Black - it was likely that concussion had contributed.

Because Peter has primary progressive aphasia from dementia, he has trouble finding the right words to communicate. This causes a lot of frustration for Peter, she says.

Although he does not have his short-term memory, he can remember long-term.

Other symptoms of Peter's include paranoia about people stealing his belongings and trouble sleeping. He will often hide items due to his paranoia, and them forget where they are hidden.

"He lost his glasses, and when I was looking for the keys, I found the glasses in the back of the wardrobe."

Carol says one of the most challenging times was when the dementia got to the point where Peter could not drive anymore. This was very upsetting for him.

She says although there are many challenges, it is important to be positive - "We laugh, because if we didn't laugh, we would cry."

She says they decided to move to Hamurana and buy the adjoining property to their daughter and her family - "That support is really important."

There has been a number of different avenues of support for them in Rotorua, including Dementia Lakes.

"I can't speak more highly of Dementia Lakes. It's really personal support."

Peter also goes to Daybreak which is great for social interaction, and the Rotorua Library is fantastic with a range of resources and a book club for people with dementia, Carol says.

"Rotorua has been fantastic. People here are very welcoming and it's a nice place to be."

She says some people do not know how to deal with it when they learn that someone has dementia.

"It's another illness, treat them normally and don't bypass them."

Awareness of dementia is important because it is now so much more prevalent, she says.

Rotorua Library and Dementia Lakes wish to invite the community to attend a public presentation on September 21 about dementia, followed by an introduction to the new "Memory Matters" library initiative and an afternoon tea.

Dementia Lakes dementia advisers are available to support people to navigate their dementia journey, and empower them to make decisions and plans so they can face the future with some confidence.

They also provide clinical advice about dementia and the changes that might happen as it progresses, as well as strategies to manage those changes.

For information, education, service navigation and support call Dementia Lakes on (07) 349 0053.

Considerable work is under way to ensure Rotorua Library at Te Aka Mauri is dementia friendly, safe and welcoming.

This involves developing collections, programmes and services for adults with dementia and those who care for them.

On World Alzheimers Day, the Rotorua Library is launching a new collection called Memory Matters He Taonga Te Pūmahara.

It comprises of jigsaw puzzles, fidget toys, memory games and other objects that adults can borrow and try out at home.

The library is also collaborating with the University of Auckland in a project where library staff are mentoring adults in the early stages of dementia to learn to use a tablet to do Zoom calls, borrow ebooks and watch YouTube videos, among other things.

The details

- What: Dementia Public Presentation

- When: Wednesday, September 21, 1pm

- Where: Rotorua Library

- Free