A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in Taupō this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a crash involving a car and pedestrian, near the intersection of Huia St and Mere Rd, about 9.30am.

One person had moderate injuries, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was taken to Taupō Hospital by ambulance.

There were no reports of any traffic issues at this stage.