Rotorua: Police seek witnesses to Sunset Rd/Wrigley Rd crash aftermath

One car was left upside down in a ditch after the crash. Photo / Andrew Warner

One car was left upside down in a ditch after the crash. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police want witnesses to a serious crash in Rotorua earlier this month to come forward.

Emergency services were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sunset Rd and Wrigley Rd around 8.15pm on Sunday, July 11.

Police arrived at the scene to find one vehicle overturned in a stream.

Two people were taken to hospital following the crash, one with critical injuries and one with moderate injuries. A police spokeswoman said the critically injured person was stable in hospital and the other person had been discharged.

The crash on the corner of Sunset Rd and Wrigley Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police put out a statement this evening saying they believe there are people who witnessed the crash who are yet to come forward.

"We believe there are people who either travelled through or assisted at the crash scene who may have information that could assist our investigation into the cause of the crash.

"Anyone who witnessed the crash or who was travelling along that stretch of Sunset Road prior to and around this time is asked to contact police."

Police also wanted to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone who has information that could assist can call Police on 105 quoting file number 210712/0122.

As previously reported in the Rotorua Daily Post, bystanders rushed to rescue two people trapped underwater in the car that landed upside down in the creek.