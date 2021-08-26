Pasifika vaccination clinic in Rotorua sees organisers stoked with turnout

Rotorua during Level 4 lockdown August 2021.

Organisers of a special vaccination clinic were "absolutely stoked" with the turnout and response.

To help encourage more Pasifika people in Rotorua to get vaccinated against Covid-19, a special Pasifika vaccination clinic was held at the immunisation hub early this week.

The event was planned before the country went into alert level 4.

But due to changes to social distancing restrictions, what was to be a larger event was only able to be a vaccination clinic, with everyone required to book an appointment.

The Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust helped organise the Pasifika Vaccination event alongside Lakes District Health Board, Owhata Medical Centre and Te Arawa Whanau Ora.

Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust manager Mata Mafileo says it went well and the target number of 206 vaccines were all used, with bookings coming in right up to 1pm on the day.

"We were happy that people turned up as a family in their bubbles."

She says she is thankful to Lakes DHB and all the nurses who gave their time to this mission.

"I also want to thank our Pasifika community. I think there are lots of negative messages out there on social media, but we're thankful that our people put their families as priorities and came to get the vaccine."

She says the attendees will have their second vaccinations 21 days on from their first and reminders will be sent out to them.

Owhata Medical nurse and Lakes Covid-19 vaccinator Nika Alefosio-Tuck says she was absolutely stoked with the turnout.

"There were lots of family bubbles and it was a really positive atmosphere.

"It was awesome to see our Lakes Covid team is so willing to adapt to meet the needs of our Pasifika community.

"It was fully booked, which shows a growing understanding within the Pacific Island community that this is about keeping our families safe."

Nika says because the event went ahead during lockdown, it meant those that normally wouldn't be able to go along, such as a forestry industry worker, could take up the opportunity.

"Having the Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust crew woven into the team was great, it was good for the community to see familiar faces."

She says the nurse and admin team did an awesome job of making people feel welcome and putting them at ease about getting the vaccination.

She says a big thanks to Mokoia Community Association which donated its time and van to support those who needed transport to and from the Covid hub.