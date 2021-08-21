Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Pasifika people urged to book for Rotorua special clinic

Special Rotorua Pasika people's vaccination clinic operating at the central mall on August 23. Photo / NZME

Special Rotorua Pasika people's vaccination clinic operating at the central mall on August 23. Photo / NZME

To help encourage more Pasifika people in Rotorua to get vaccinated against Covid-19, a special Pasifika vaccination clinic will be held in the city tomorrow.

Appointment bookings are being taken now.

The vaccination event is being held at the Rotorua Covid-19 immunisation hub at the Central Mall, next to Noel Leeming tomorrow afternoon.

The Pasifika clinic starts at midday and runs until 4pm, and organisers say they can vaccinate up to 210 people.

The event was planned before the country went into Alert Level 4 on Tuesday.

But due to changes to social distancing restrictions what was to be a larger event is now only able to be a vaccination clinic, with everyone required to book an appointment.

The Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust is helping organise the Pasifika Vaccination event alongside Lakes District Health Board, Owhata Medical Centre and Te Arawa Whanau Ora.

Earlier it was planned to have activities and Pasifika health professionals present to answer any questions about vaccination, but lockdown conditions mean that is no longer possible.

However, the nurse vaccinators will be happy to talk people through any concerns they might have about the Covid-19 vaccination.

‌

People wanting to book for the Pasifika vaccinations should email amy.uluave@rpidct.nz or call 022 470 3852.