Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust celebrates 20 years

There was plenty of performance and smiles as part of the celebration. Photo / Supplied

It was an evening of celebration, reflection and performance for the Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust as it celebrated 20 years.

The trust celebrated the milestone last Saturday at Novotel.

Trust manager Mata Mafileo says the celebratory event for this anniversary included guest speakers, items and performance by the RPIDCT youth group and a formal dinner.

Mata says so much has been achieved during these 20 years of operating.

Highlights for the trust included starting an early childhood centre and delivering services that would support its Pasifika families' wellbeing, including Whanau Ora service, health service and Talanoa Ako Programme (previously called Power Up Plus), Mata says.

"Also, we provided programmes that would support Pasifika families to work towards achieving their goals in many areas."

The trust's mission is being, "committed to the development of services that will enhance the total wellbeing of Pacific People".

Its programmes include a Building Financial Capability Workshop provided once a quarter, Kaukaua Light Youth Programme once a week, and Group Fitness exercise once a week.

There were 130 guests invited, including guest speakers, funders, trustees, former board members and workers, community leaders, church leaders, staff and RPIDCT Pasifika Youth Group.

The guest speakers included Ministry of Education director of education and regional public service lead Ezra Schuster, Rotorua MP Todd McClay, Rotorua Lakes councillor Fisher Wang and Pasifika Future Limited practice adviser Kulisitina Moala.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay says the trust has done an amazing job over the past 20 years representing Pasifika families in Rotorua.

"In addition to ensuring the people of Pasifika origin continue to share their culture, the trust is doing important work in their early childhood centre and joining with government agencies to ensure that services needed are being delivered to them."

He says the evening was "one of absolute celebration" and that many people there were involved in the trust when it was first set up.

"I've had opportunities over the years to work alongside the trust and with numbers of different Pasifika groups, and I'm honoured to make sure their voices are heard here within Rotorua."