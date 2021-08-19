Opinion: Paul Hickey - Winter walk, most expensive fries and fun events

An aerial view of Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake). Photo / NZME

So it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know I am no fan of winter.

And I confess that getting motivated to keep up the fitness levels by getting outdoors during the colder months has proven to be a mission this year.



Then last weekend my wife Katie convinced me to join her on a walk around Lake Tikitapu. It was a cold Sunday morning, so I couldn't really refuse.

So off we went, and it didn't take long for the legs to be yelling at me, and the rest of the body to be screaming about the cold wind.

But admittedly, after a couple of kilometres, I was feeling pretty darn good about being out, and happier for the decision.

We weren't the only ones with the same idea though; the track around the lake was pretty busy.

However, there were only two people we saw with the idea of taking a dip in the waters of the Blue Lake!

It looked like some kind of family challenge, as two went in and two others watched.

Braver souls than me, that is for sure.

Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake) is a great location for a winter walk. Photo / NZME

***

The debate over who has the tastiest hot chips will probably never be resolved.

For me it's McDonald's fries followed by KFC, and when it comes to the local shops I truly reckon that Owhata Takeaways have the best in town.

And while our tastes may be different, the value we get is the same, and I'm sure we'll agree that $200 for a plate of fries is way too much.



A Manhattan restaurant has broken a Guinness World Record with exactly that; its latest menu item is a plate of French fries that costs $200.

Serendipity3 created the world's most expensive French fries to coincide with Tuesday's National French Fry Day.

The dish, named "Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites", features ingredients including Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, cage-free goose fat from France, truffle salt, truffle oil and truffle butter, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, truffles from Italy, organic grass-fed cream from jersey cows, and a topping of 23-karat edible gold dust.

It doesn't even sound very nice. I'll stick with my medium fries from Macca's thanks.

***

On the subject of food, that is a bit of a focus, with two events coming up in Rotorua that The Hits is excited to be supporting.

You might have heard about competitive barbecue cooking, or maybe even seen it on TV.

It is huge in the USofA and is now starting to get a big following here in Aotearoa.

And now it is coming to Rotorua thanks to Boost Events, who present Campfire Cookout at the Okataina Outdoor Centre on Saturday, August 28.

Entries are open to everyone, or you can just head out to take a look at how it all unfolds.

So if everyone tells you that your steak game is on point, here is your chance to show how good you are!

Or maybe your kids are keen cooks and always giving you a hand on the barbecue? Enter them in the kids' competition.

Bring cash (no eftpos sorry) for barbecue and fire-related food vendors, merchandise and fundraising for the Graeme Dingle Foundation.

The annual Child Cancer Foundation Charity Breakfast and Art Auction in 2018. Photo / NZME

And there is another great charity event on the way, as Professionals McDowell Rotorua brings us the 2021 edition of the Annual Child Cancer Foundation Charity Breakfast and Art Auction.

This is the 27th year they have supported the Child Cancer Foundation, and it is always a great morning out, all before work.

It is on at Distinction Hotel on Friday, September 3, with breakfast at 6.30am and the charity auction to start at 7am.



All the details for both events are at thehits.co.nz.

Obviously these event dates could change depending on alert levels so keep an eye out for updates.

***

Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.