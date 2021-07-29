Opinion: Paul Hickey - car woes, business award votes, pies, horse racing, dance action

The Rotorua Business Awards in 2019. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

It is one of those moments each year I think many of us dread: taking your car for its Warrant of Fitness check.

July is that month for me, and to make matters worse, it's a double dose in the Hickey household as both my car and my wife's car fall for their check within a week of each other.

So the bad news for us was that both cars failed.

Nothing too major, except for some bent wheel rims.

But hey, we drive the Te Ngae Rd gauntlet every day and no matter how careful you are, it's tough to avoid some of those harsh bumps right?

Especially where the tarseal changes from temporary up to the new level of final mix.

As for the new traffic lights (or signalised intersection as it is referred to in the radio ads), I'll reserve judgement until the work is complete, because it is still a nightmare to navigate.

Business awards

Have you voted yet for your favourite Rotorua business?

Entries have closed for The Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards 2021, and the judges have the tough task of finding winners across most of the categories.

But we have the chance to have a say as well, with voting open now for the NZME People's Choice Award category.

There are 13 finalists to choose from, and we think it is going to be a close result.

Each person gets just one vote, so make yours count! Go to rotoruabuisnesswards.co.nz to have your say.

Voting closes August 9, with the winner announced at the Gala Dinner & Awards Night on Saturday, October 9 at the Energy Events Centre.

Pie awards

I love food, and believe me when I say I don't take for granted that I'm extremely lucky that no matter what I eat, I don't really seem to gain a lot of weight.

Burgers and potato chips are favourites of mine. And pies too.

The annual pie awards were held this week in Auckland, and for the first time in what seems like ages, our local pie makers didn't win a gold medal.

We've been fortunate here in Rotorua over the years to have some great piemakers, from Better Quality Pies to Gold Star Bakery and its various off-shoots.

Maketu Pies has always been great and I've just remembered the old school days of Bonza Pies! Anybody else remember those?

Horse racing

There is some horse racing action this weekend at Arawa Park, so that is where I will be as your MC for the day at the Taumarunui Gold Cup Day.

I might just be tempted to have a little flutter on the big race.

It might be easier to pick a winner in that one, than it will be seven days later at Harcourts Dancing For Hospice!

The big night is getting so close, and I can tell you that the 10 dancing couples are absolutely nailing it.

They deserve so much support, so if you haven't got a ticket yet, do it this week at iSite on Fenton St or Ticketmaster.

And remember, it is all for a great cause.

• Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.