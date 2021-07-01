Opinion: Paul Hickey - Dancing for Hospice, giveaways, best before dates and the All Blacks

Polly Delfim and Rawiri Bhana in the 2019 Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Photo / NZME

Tickets for this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice went on sale on Monday, and I was not surprised to hear just a day later that it has almost sold out!

Since its inception in 2016 it has become THE big night in Rotorua each year, and the fact that it is supporting such a great cause is a bonus for the locals who flock to the event.

I can tell you that behind the scenes this year's dancers are looking very polished and we are all in for an amazing night.

To get your hands on those reserved Grandstand seats from just $35, head to Ticketmaster online, or visit the iSite on Fenton St.

Travel edition

We've had so much fun at The Hits recently with some massive giveaways, and just when we thought it was safe to start talking about travel and doing a trip giveaway; what happens?

Yep the bubble bursts! Murphy's Law right?

But we're pushing on because sooner or later we will all be able to (and wanting to) travel again, so listen to my show each weekday for "Live Free: The Travel Edition", thanks to South Australia Tourism.

Each week for four weeks we're giving away a $5000 travel voucher, so you can follow your taste buds to Adelaide and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with world-class food and wine.

Visit SouthAustralia.co.nz for holiday deals and packages to start planning your Adelaide getaway now.

Best before

So after a week away, I returned to the office this week and on Monday morning was desperate for a coffee.

I faced a slight moral dilemma with the milk in my fridge being five days past its best-before date.

My wife Katie reckons I'm a bit over the top with my worries and fears about best-before and use-by dates, but one bad experience can do that to you right?

So I ummed and ahhed but in the end I was so in need of a first-day-back-at-work coffee, the expired milk won the battle in my head and got poured into my mug. And nothing bad happened.

I mentioned this on the radio and it seems everyone had an opinion on what to do with food in this state.

Thanks to Maria who sent me some tips about foods that you can eat past their expiry date, and a couple really surprised me.

✓ Cereal: As long as it is sealed, it can last months past the date on the box. Stale or not, it's still safe to eat.

✓ Canned goods: As long as there are no dents or rust on the can, they should be good for years. (They were never "good" in the first place!)

✓ Chocolate: You might notice a white film on it, but don't worry, it's not mould—it's what's known as chocolate bloom. As long as you've kept it in a cool place, it should be perfectly safe to enjoy.

✓ Yogurt: Unopened, it is usually good for three weeks after its expiry date. Opened? Still should be good for a week.

All Blacks test

All Blacks captain Sam Cane. Photo / NZME

The first All Blacks test of the year is on this weekend, and you've got to feel for our local star and ABs captain Sam Cane who will be sitting sideline out with injury as his team start a pretty big year with their match against Tonga.

I'm excited for it, but am less nervous than I was for last week's second State of Origin game.

As a long-time supporter of the Queensland side, it was not a good night. But at least I can now relate to how my Blues mates have felt for the past 15 years.

