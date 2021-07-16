Opinion - Paul Hickey: Upgraded Lakefront, rare games, dance nerves

People making use of the new boardwalk at the Rotorua Lakefront. Photo / Andrew Warner

The latest round of school holidays have arrived, and while the roads are a bit quieter driving to work each morning, there certainly seems to be plenty of people around town during the day which is such a positive thing to see.

I hope it is reflected in the tills of our hospitality and tourism sectors over the two weeks.

And timing couldn't have been better for the opening of the first stage of the upgraded Rotorua Lakefront, which has proven pretty popular over the past week.

I've been down a couple of times, and both occasions have seen lots of people enjoying it; myself included.

I actually found myself standing there in disbelief that I was in my own home town.

I honestly felt like I was in some other exotic must-do world location. And then I realised how silly I was being; because that is exactly what Rotorua is. And this new lakefront truly is going to be world class.

Because let's be honest, what we had previously was looking so dated and tired.

Yes it has cost a truckload of money, but the Lakefront is the focal point of the city area right next to our biggest natural resource.

It needs to be a destination. We are in this modern world of social media, one where our visitors want to take a photo and show off to their friends that they have been there.

My first impressions? So many places to sit and enjoy, you're not looking for a bench seat right next to someone you don't know.

With all the different styles and landscapes there is always something new to catch your eye. And those boardwalks over the water are spectacular.

There is still a lot to do, but you can just feel how great it will be when completed.

My only concerns are keeping it clean and tidy (but that's an issue anytime), how well the wood aspects hold up, and getting rid of the couple of eyesores that remain in the area.

It is a truly aspirational project, one which will keep us at the forefront of Kiwi destinations for tourists.

We now just need to sort out the less aspirational projects, like Rotorua being at the forefront of Kiwi destinations for emergency housing.

***

While the first week of school holidays have been good enough to get out and enjoy outdoor activities around Rotorua, the weekend weather isn't looking quite as flash.

So while the kids are probably parked up in front of a screen playing some of their favourite video games, you might want to find some time to search out any retro video games and consoles that you may have held onto over the years; they could be worth a fortune!

An unopened copy of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda video game has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run in late 1987.

The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986, and, according to the auction house, "marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming".

In April, the auction house sold a copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

I currently have a PlayStation 1 and some well-used games for sale if you're interested.

***

There are only three weeks to go until this year's fifth anniversary of Harcourt's Dancing For Hospice.

The 20 locals taking to the stage are looking great at their practices, but admittedly they are starting to feel the nerves as the big night gets closer.

I'd love to see you there to support them and of course the amazing charity that is Rotorua Community Hospice, so get your tickets sorted now (priced from just $35) at iSite on Fenton St or through Ticketmaster online.

***

Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.