Opinion: Paul Hickey - Fantastic dancing, password safety and a busy Waipa

Paul Hickey was an MC for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2021. Photo / Andrew Warner

What a night it was last Saturday at the Energy Events Centre.

I won't go on too much about it because I've written plenty about it already, but Harcourts Dancing for Hospice was just fantastic.

To the 20 dancers who braved the stage, you did yourselves proud.

And also to the wider Rotorua community, who once again turned out to support this very worthy cause, and made this THE night of nights in our city.

You could tell that it was building to something special, with Rotorua needing a glamorous night like this to make us feel great.

Everybody looked amazing, the vibe was spine-tingling, and we proved we can still do big in Rotorua.

Trouble with passwords

As I sit and write this week's column, so far this morning I have had to enter six different usernames and passwords for various accounts and programmes that I use.

That's what I can remember opening and there have probably been more!

And it doesn't help that one of the accounts I'm using has just told me that my password is expiring and I need to change it.

This particular account requires changes every four weeks.

While I'm okay with remembering some of these passwords, I am guilty of little scraps of paper here, there and everywhere with codes to trigger memories of what I need to enter.

Anybody else in the same situation?

But I see that the UK's National Cyber Security Centre has revealed that using a password of three random words for an online account is more secure than those complex variations of letters, numbers and symbols.

In a blogpost, the NCSC says a three-word system creates passwords that are easy to remember.

It also creates unusual combinations of letters, which is usually enough to keep online accounts secure from cybercriminals.

On the other hand, more complex passwords can be ineffective because they can often be guessed by criminals using specialist software.

They obviously concede that using three random words is not 100 per cent safe, since people might use predictable word combinations, but said a major advantage of the system is its usability, "because security that's not usable doesn't work" - an apparent reference to traditional password requirements involving complex combinations.

The biggest problem for me right now, though, is that the three random words I'm coming up with are three, random, and words.

Not so good.

There's another three. That might work. Worth a crack.

Breakfast stop

I'm not into my mountain biking and when it comes to walking in the forest, since I live in Owhata, I'll normally venture into the Redwoods from Tītokorangi Drive (Long Mile Rd).

So, it is pretty rare for me to head around to the Waipa entrance to the forest. But that is exactly what my wife Katie and I did a few Sundays ago.

It was a crisp and cool start to the day, but you knew how good the rest of the day was going to be. And there were plenty of people set to make the most of the day.

The whole area was a hive of activity with those on bikes, those setting off for walks, and then those like us.

We were just heading out there for breakfast! And a delicious breakfast it was too at Trail Kitchen who opened up earlier this year.

Like us, if you are not a regular out that way, you probably didn't even know it existed.

Well done to Barry and his team, and I do recommend a visit for breakfast or lunch, and taking your time to see the area while you are there.

It really is starting to be an exciting hub at Waipa, and there appears to be plenty more plans for the future which is another big tick for our city.



• Paul Hickey is the host of the local Rotorua show on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. Follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.