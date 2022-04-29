Opinion: Paul Hickey - Shared path reminders, shrinkflation, Cash & Car

Pictured is when work was being done on the shared path extending down Long Mile Rd. Photo / Supplied

Once upon a time it was a big no-no to ride your pushbike on the footpath.

I do remember that riding your bike on the road did make you feel a certain sense of responsibility and a sense of worthiness as a user of the road.

But today those roads are so busy and drivers can be less alert.

On the flipside though, many cyclists on the road today come across a little arrogant and above car users.

Hence the reason why I'm now a fan of the shared paths that have been popping up across the city.

I wasn't all that keen on the idea a few years back, but can now see all the benefits of

these.

Plus I'm also using them a lot myself now too, and can see they are being well utilised around the suburbs.

The only downside is people not sticking to the 'keep left' rule. I have witnessed and

also been involved in a couple of close calls between pedestrians and bikes where this simple rule would have meant the issue was avoided completely.

I have noticed the path along Lake Rd near Ohinemutu has a centre line and arrows. Probably don't want to or need to see that everywhere, but maybe we do need reminders.

We don't want to see those incidents, because anything that encourages extra walking, running or cycling in the community is a benefit.

***

The cost of living is hitting everybody, and while it's tough I did have to have a bit of a giggle when a friend brought up the word "shrinkflation".

Once he explained the concept it made sense but left me confused as to whether or not I like it.

Companies can raise prices, and many are, but some decide to go this route: Charge customers the same price while offering less.

The changes are subtle and you may say sneaky, but it is an accepted practice.

ConsumerWorld.org. says shrinkflation is becoming increasingly prevalent these days, and

the organisation has noticed it in toilet paper (shorter rolls), biscuits (smaller), energy drinks (smaller) and conditioner (new squeeze tube containing less).

Experts say that companies do this because raising prices is a last resort, as it is very noticeable to consumers and can influence demand.

Because to be honest, fewer biscuits or chips in each packet is surely not a bad thing, right?

***

It was one of our biggest giveaways last year, and we're bringing it back…The Hits Cash & Car!

We've stashed a heap of cash in the boot of a brand new ŠKODA KAMIQ Monte Carlo worth $45,990 and you need to guess exactly how much.

The first person to do that wins the cash and the car.

Starting Monday, you can play at 8am, 11am, 3pm and 5pm weekdays. When you hear the activator, call 0800-THE-HITS.

***

Good luck for that, and an early good luck to you navigating a full five-day week after all these short ones around the public holidays.

Oh well, at least the kids might be back at school, which might make it a bit easier too!

***

